

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $754.7 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $889.9 million, or $3.50 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $6.314 billion from $6.271 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $754.7 Mln. vs. $889.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.00 vs. $3.50 last year. -Revenue: $6.314 Bln vs. $6.271 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.20 to $11.50



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News