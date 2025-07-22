Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSK3 | ISIN: US37892E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: GML0
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 09:59
22,000 Euro
-2,65 % -0,600
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Industrial Company to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 29, 2025

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 29th. To access the call, please dial (412)-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com. If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Collin Dreizen
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/global-industrial-company-to-report-second-quarter-2025-results-on-jul-1049333

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.