WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 08:03
6,400 Euro
+1,59 % +0,100
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5007,00018:53
Dow Jones News
22.07.2025 18:21 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting 
22-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
  
 
Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting 
 
  
 
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today 
at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll.  The total number of votes received on each resolution was as 
follows: 
 
  
 
                             % of   Votes   % of   Votes   % of issued  Votes 
        Description           Votes for votes  against  votes  total   share capital withheld 
                             cast        cast        voted 
 
 
1       Receive Annual Report &     88,948,173 99.99%  7,559   0.01%  88,955,732 68.03%     19,164 
       Accounts 
 
 
2       Declare a Final Dividend    88,965,982 99.99%  7,559   0.01%  88,973,541 68.05%     3,792 
 
3       Approve the 2025 Directors'   86,712,152 97.54%  2,186,308 2.46%  88,898,460 67.99%     78,873 
       Remuneration Report 
 
 
4       Elect Jane Bednall as a     88,883,631 99.98%  17,782  0.02%  88,901,413 67.99%     74,919 
       Director 
 
 
5       Re-elect Sir James Fuller Bt as 87,326,531 98.17%  1,628,681 1.83%  88,955,212 68.03%     22,121 
       a Director 
 
 
6       Re-elect Richard Fuller as a  88,310,895 99.28%  641,989  0.72%  88,952,884 68.03%     21,949 
       Director 
 
 
7       Re-elect Dawn Browne as a    88,715,299 99.74%  232,687  0.26%  88,947,986 68.03%     29,347 
       Director 
 
 
8       Re-elect Neil Smith as a    88,865,039 99.96%  33,800  0.04%  88,898,839 67.99%     78,494 
       Director 
 
 
9       Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as 88,942,009 99.97%  23,122  0.03%  88,965,131 68.04%     12,202 
       auditor 
 
 
       Authorise the Directors to set 
10      the level of remuneration of  88,948,079 99.98%  19,352  0.02%  88,967,431 68.04%     9,902 
       the auditor 
 
 
11      Adoption of the Save As You   88,886,825 99.98%  16,820  0.02%  88,903,645 67.99%     73,238 
       Earn Option Plan 2025 
 
 
12      Adoption of the Executive Share 88,911,608 99.96%  37,433  0.04%  88,949,041 68.03%     28,292 
       Option Scheme 2025 
 
 
13      Authorise the Directors to   88,947,042 99.97%  23,580  0.03%  88,970,622 68.04%     6,711 
       allot new shares in the Company 
 
 
       Authorise the Directors to 
14      allot shares without applying  86,154,819 96.89%  2,764,584 3.11%  88,919,403 68.00%     57,930 
       pre-emption rights* 
 
 
15      Authorise the Company to buy  88,419,895 99.44%  500,753  0.56%  88,920,648 68.01%     56,685 
       back "A" Ordinary Shares* 
 
 
       Amend the notice period for 
16      general meetings other than   88,899,076 99.92%  73,878  0.08%  88,972,954 68.05%     4,379 
       AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 130,921,591 Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury Shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote.

8,279,386 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for"

or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In addition, copies of resolutions 11 to 16 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

22 July 2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  396660 
EQS News ID:  2173196 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173196&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
