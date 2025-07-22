DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting 22-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows: % of Votes % of Votes % of issued Votes Description Votes for votes against votes total share capital withheld cast cast voted 1 Receive Annual Report & 88,948,173 99.99% 7,559 0.01% 88,955,732 68.03% 19,164 Accounts 2 Declare a Final Dividend 88,965,982 99.99% 7,559 0.01% 88,973,541 68.05% 3,792 3 Approve the 2025 Directors' 86,712,152 97.54% 2,186,308 2.46% 88,898,460 67.99% 78,873 Remuneration Report 4 Elect Jane Bednall as a 88,883,631 99.98% 17,782 0.02% 88,901,413 67.99% 74,919 Director 5 Re-elect Sir James Fuller Bt as 87,326,531 98.17% 1,628,681 1.83% 88,955,212 68.03% 22,121 a Director 6 Re-elect Richard Fuller as a 88,310,895 99.28% 641,989 0.72% 88,952,884 68.03% 21,949 Director 7 Re-elect Dawn Browne as a 88,715,299 99.74% 232,687 0.26% 88,947,986 68.03% 29,347 Director 8 Re-elect Neil Smith as a 88,865,039 99.96% 33,800 0.04% 88,898,839 67.99% 78,494 Director 9 Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as 88,942,009 99.97% 23,122 0.03% 88,965,131 68.04% 12,202 auditor Authorise the Directors to set 10 the level of remuneration of 88,948,079 99.98% 19,352 0.02% 88,967,431 68.04% 9,902 the auditor 11 Adoption of the Save As You 88,886,825 99.98% 16,820 0.02% 88,903,645 67.99% 73,238 Earn Option Plan 2025 12 Adoption of the Executive Share 88,911,608 99.96% 37,433 0.04% 88,949,041 68.03% 28,292 Option Scheme 2025 13 Authorise the Directors to 88,947,042 99.97% 23,580 0.03% 88,970,622 68.04% 6,711 allot new shares in the Company Authorise the Directors to 14 allot shares without applying 86,154,819 96.89% 2,764,584 3.11% 88,919,403 68.00% 57,930 pre-emption rights* 15 Authorise the Company to buy 88,419,895 99.44% 500,753 0.56% 88,920,648 68.01% 56,685 back "A" Ordinary Shares* Amend the notice period for 16 general meetings other than 88,899,076 99.92% 73,878 0.08% 88,972,954 68.05% 4,379 AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 130,921,591 Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury Shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote.

8,279,386 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for"

or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In addition, copies of resolutions 11 to 16 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

22 July 2025

