

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



Earnings: $784.15 million in Q2 vs. $9.52 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.30 in Q2 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $273.07 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $2.557 billion in Q2 vs. $952.51 million in the same period last year.



