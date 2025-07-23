

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group sold approximately 1.17 million vehicles in the first half of 2025, marking a 1.3% increase from the previous year. Internationally, Renault performed strongly, growing by 16.3%, which reflects the success of its new models launched under the International Game Plan.



In Europe, although the passenger car market down by 1.0%, Renault Group managed to grow by 5.4% and registered 708,106 vehicles. The Sandero and Clio were the most popular and best-selling models in that region.



In a light commercial vehicle (LCV) market in Europe down by 13%, Renault decreased by 29% in the first half of 2025.



The Renault brand shows a growth in its global sales of 2.7% compared to the first half of 2024 with 808,413 vehicles sold worldwide.



In 2025, the Group is launching 7 vehicles (including the electric Renault 4 E-Tech, Dacia Bigster, and Alpine A390 for Europe, and Boreal for the international market) and 2 facelifts (Renault Austral and Renault Espace). Additionally, the Renault brand will introduce Grand Koleos and Kardian in new countries.



