

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, reported sales of 4.514 billion euros for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/26, an increase 2.8% from 4.389 billion euros in the same quarter of the previous year. Quarterly sales were up 7.2% on an organic basis.



During the first quarter of 2025/26, Alstom recorded 4.075 billion euros in orders, compared to 3.645 billion euros over the same period last fiscal year.



For the fiscal year 2025/26, the Group and Rolling Stock divisions expect to maintain a book-to-bill ratio above 1.0x. Sales are projected to grow organically between 3% and 5%, supported by momentum across key markets. The adjusted EBIT (aEBIT) margin is anticipated to remain around 7%. Additionally, the company aims to generate free cash flow in the range of 200 million euros to 400 million euros.



Over the three years from fiscal year 2024/25 to fiscal year 2026/27, the Group expects to deliver at least 1.5 billion euros in free cash-flow, despite Contract Working Capital being a headwind over that period.



Further, the firm's medium-term ambitions were confirmed. The company continues to expect to consistently deliver an adjusted EBIT margin between 8 percent and 10 percent and around 5 percent average sales growth over the medium term.



