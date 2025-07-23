

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - VAT Group AG N (19V.F) released a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF105.567 million, or CHF3.52 per share. This compares with CHF93.996 million, or CHF3.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to CHF557.962 million from CHF449.605 million last year.



VAT Group AG N earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF105.567 Mln. vs. CHF93.996 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF3.52 vs. CHF3.13 last year. -Revenue: CHF557.962 Mln vs. CHF449.605 Mln last year.



Looking ahead, for the third quarter, the Group expects sales of CHF 255 million to CHF 285 million.



The company said: 'VAT Group expects investments in semiconductor manufacturing equipment to grow further over the course of 2025, as new production tools will require significant capex. On this basis, VAT expects full-year 2025 orders, sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, net income and free cash flow to be higher than in 2024.'



For fiscal 2024, VAT Group had recorded a net income of CHF 211.8 million, with EBITDA of CHF 293.7 million, on sales of CHF 942.2 million.



Fiscal 2025 capital expenditure is now projected to be in the range of CHF 75 million to 85 million.



