

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - OBIC Business Consultants Co., Ltd. (OBIBF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY4.073 billion, or JPY54.19 per share. This compares with JPY3.957 billion, or JPY52.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to JPY12.150 billion from JPY11.226 billion last year.



OBIC Business Consultants Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY4.073 Bln. vs. JPY3.957 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY54.19 vs. JPY52.65 last year. -Revenue: JPY12.150 Bln vs. JPY11.226 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 230.79 Yen Basic EPS



Looking ahead, for the first half and full year, OBIC Business Consultants expects an increase in net profit and sales.



For the first half, the company expects a net profit of 7.880 billion yen, up 3.2% from the same period last year. Sales are anticipated to rise by 8.6% from the same period last year to 24.700 billion yen.



First-half basic income per share is expected to be at 104.82 yen.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, OBIC Business Consultants projects a net profit of 17.350 billion yen, up 7.2% from last year. Sales are expected to move up by 10% from the prior year to 51.700 billion yen.



For the full year, the company aims to pay a total dividend of 106 yen per share, higher than last year's 100 yen per share.



*Basic EPS



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News