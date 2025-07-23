

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INF.L), a publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions group, on Wednesday reported statutory loss before tax in the first half compared with profit in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company raised fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted earnings and underlying revenue growth.



Informa is currently trading 4.53% higher at 863.43 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



For the first half, loss before tax came in at 254.2 million pounds compared to a profit of 237.4 million pounds in the previous year.



Loss per share was 5.9 pence versus earnings per share of 10.8 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax increased to 515.9 million pounds from 441.2 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 29.8 pence versus 23.8 pence last year.



Operating loss came in at 137 million pounds compared with profit of 262.9 million pounds last year.



Adjusted operating profit jumped to 578.9 million pounds from 466.9 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue increased to 2.04 billion pounds from 1.70 billion pounds last year.



Regarding the current trading, the company said it continues to achieve steady underlying revenue growth of over 5% and improving operating margins.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company raised its adjusted earnings growth target to over 10%, despite a weaker US dollar. The previous outlook was adjusted earnings growth of 10%±.



Further, Informa maintained full-year revenue guidance at around 4 billion pounds, and raised Group underlying revenue growth guidance to around 6% from previously expected 5%+, including over 8% growth in Live B2B Events.



The outlook revision reflects higher first-half revenues and solid outlook for the rest of the year.



Further, the company announced a 9% increase in the 2025 interim dividend to 7.0 pence.



In addition, the firm confirmed an additional 150 million pounds in buybacks for the second half after already repurchasing 200 million pounds in shares this year.



