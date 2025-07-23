

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $209.9 million, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $180.2 million, or $3.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $246.3 million or $5.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $1.513 billion from $1.374 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $209.9 Mln. vs. $180.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.43 vs. $3.77 last year. -Revenue: $1.513 Bln vs. $1.374 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.20 - $21.50



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News