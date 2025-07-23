

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $416.6 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $891.4 million, or $4.34 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 26.5% to $2.002 billion from $2.722 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $416.6 Mln. vs. $891.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $4.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.002 Bln vs. $2.722 Bln last year.



