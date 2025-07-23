San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the XP Pro, its fully rugged flagship smartphone, now through T-Mobile. Certified for T-Priority featuring the first 5G network slice in the U.S. dedicated to first responders and mission-critical users-the XP Pro is designed for first responders, government, enterprise and field users nationwide who work in extreme conditions that require ultra durability.

Advancing Sonim's legacy of trusted ruggedness, the XP Pro is the latest evolution in Sonim's rugged mobile line up, delivering mission-critical performance, push-to-talk capability, and extreme durability.

Built to perform in the harshest environments, the XP Pro on T-Mobile introduces next-gen features tailored to enterprise, construction, logistics, healthcare, marine, public safety, and other demanding environments:

Enhanced Connectivity and 5G Performance - Certified for T-Priority, T-Mobile's solution for first responders, and powered by the Qualcomm SM4450 5G chipset, the XP Pro delivers faster data speeds, expanded bandwidth, and ultra-reliable connectivity.

Rugged by Design - Engineered to Sonim Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), the XP Pro surpasses IP68 and MIL-STD-810H durability standards, is certified for IPX9K water resistance (withstands water submersion in both fresh and saltwater for one hour at a depth of 6.5 feet1 making it ideal for industrial, emergency response, and maritime settings.), endures drops from 6.5 feet onto concrete across multiple angles, and is dust-tight and operable in temperatures from -4 °F to 131 °F, in addition to non-incendive Class I, II, III, and Division 2 ratings that further guarantee safety.

Mission Critical Programmable Controls - Features programmable, glove-friendly buttons that support Push-to-Talk (PTT) and MCPTT, SOS, and other customizable options allowing users to tailor the device to their unique operational needs while ensuring quick, reliable access to mission critical apps and tools.

Long-Lasting Battery Life - Features a robust 5000mAh battery that supports long workdays2 with fast-charging via USB Type-C and dual charging pads to support for multiple charging options such as multi-bay and vehicle chargers.

Exceptional Audio Clarity - Equipped with dual loudspeakers with 100 dB+ output, and integrated echo and noise cancellation technology for further enhanced audio clarity, XP Pro is designed for high-noise worksites. Additionally, its SecureAudio connector guarantees reliable connections to rugged headsets and speaker microphones, providing mission-critical audio performance 3 .

Reliable Performance Backed by a Powerful Core

Comes standard with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (expandable to 2TB4), the XP Pro handles demanding applications, including near real-time monitoring, high-resolution imaging, and data processing.

Comprehensive Warranty & Support - Backed by Sonim's industry-leading 3-year comprehensive warranty 5 , SonimCare support, and SonimWare device-management suite.

Ecosystem & Accessories - Fully integrates with rugged accessories like vehicle mounts, headsets, and multi-bay chargers for seamless deployment.

"The XP Pro has been purpose-built for mission-critical professionals who demand rock-solid performance without compromise, with best-in-class rugged features," said Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer, Sonim Technologies. "With T-Priority certification, T-Mobile- customers-and especially first responders-now have access to a new secure, reliable, ruggedized 5G smartphone."

The XP Pro is available now through T-Mobile and authorized partners. For additional details, contact sales@sonimtech.com or visit www.sonimtech.com.

1 Based on Sonim internal and SGS lab testing & certification. The MIL-STD-810H testing includes drop testing onto concrete with the device on its front, corners and edges, a total of 26 times combined. These devices meet and/or exceed specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of specific environmental conditions, including temperature/humidity, thermal shock, mechanical shock/drop/vibration, water and solar radiation. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing. These devices meet and/or exceed IP68/X9K testing against a vacuum test with talcum powder for 8 hours on 5 devices and testing the device against different conditions including turntable speed, waterflow, water pressure, water temperature, water submersion, test position, test distance from jet to sample and test duration. Real world usage varies from the specific conditions used in IP68/X9K testing.

2 Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

3 To prevent possible hearing damage, do not listen at high volume levels for long periods of time.

4 External storage SD card not included. Must be purchased separately.

5 The 3 year warranty covers everything except the following:

(a) damage resulting from abuse, accident or misuse; (b) damage resulting from use outside the parameters indicated in the User Guide, including those related to liquid, shock and dust exposure; (c) cosmetic damage including dents and scratches; (d) ordinary wear and tear; (e) damage resulting from use of this mobile phone with accessories, equipment or other mobile phones or equipment not furnished or expressly approved by Sonim; (f) damage resulting from third-party software; (g) damage resulting from maintenance, service adjustment or installation of the mobile phone, performed or attempted by any person or entity not expressly authorized by Sonim; (h) loss of use of the mobile phone (i) loss of data, information or third-party applications or software; (j) fire, flood, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to extreme weather conditions, electrical surge or improper voltage; (k) mobile phone performance issues resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, (l) damage resulting from viruses, malware, trojan horses or other software problems; and (m) mobile phones in which the serial number is missing or has been altered, damaged or defaced. Warranty on the battery and accessories is 1 year.

Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

