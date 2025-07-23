Anzeige
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 16:39
17,000 Euro
+16,44 % +2,400
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,90017,50016:57
16,80017,50016:58
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 16:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Fifth Year of Camden Cleanup Underway

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / By JANEL "JAYCEE" MILLER

Originally published on TAPinto

On Tuesday, which was Earth Day, Camden resident and avid gardener Ernesto Ventura Sr. received a free tree to add to his yard.

"This will fit in nicely with my tomatoes, grapes and other trees," he said in an interview as he examined the roughly 2-foot piece of greenery.

The tree Ventura received was one of 75 that the Subaru Corporation, through the Arbor Day Foundation, gave away for free during the Camden Cleanup kickoff that took place at Dudley Grange Park, Adam Leiter, a corporate communications specialist for Subaru, told TAPinto Camden.

Continue reading here.


On Tuesday, which was Earth Day, Camden resident and avid gardener Ernesto Ventura Sr. received a free tree to add to his yard. (Photo Credit: Janel "Jaycee" Miller)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fifth-year-of-camden-cleanup-underway-1051916

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
