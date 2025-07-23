Subaru of America: Fifth Year of Camden Cleanup Underway

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / By JANEL "JAYCEE" MILLER

Originally published on TAPinto

On Tuesday, which was Earth Day, Camden resident and avid gardener Ernesto Ventura Sr. received a free tree to add to his yard.

"This will fit in nicely with my tomatoes, grapes and other trees," he said in an interview as he examined the roughly 2-foot piece of greenery.

The tree Ventura received was one of 75 that the Subaru Corporation, through the Arbor Day Foundation, gave away for free during the Camden Cleanup kickoff that took place at Dudley Grange Park, Adam Leiter, a corporate communications specialist for Subaru, told TAPinto Camden.

