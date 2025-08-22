Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
22.08.25 | 07:30
16,600 Euro
-1,78 % -0,300
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00017,30017:44
16,80017,50017:09
ACCESS Newswire
22.08.2025 17:26 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Max Greenfield Says Becoming a Parent Has Made Him More Appreciative of What Teachers Do Day to Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / By Ashley Vega

Originally published on People.com

Max Greenfield may be best known as Schmidt, the hilariously high-strung scene-stealer from New Girl, but lately, the Emmy-nominated actor has found himself playing a very different kind of role - classroom ally.

"I've always had a deep respect for teachers, but becoming a parent gave me a closer look at how much they take on, often going above and beyond without the resources they deserve," Greenfield, 45, tells PEOPLE. "That's why Subaru Loves Learning stood out to me. It's a conscientious effort to support the people who make such a big difference in our kids' lives."

Click here to read more on People.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/max-greenfield-says-becoming-a-parent-has-made-him-more-appreciative-o-1064253

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
