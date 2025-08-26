Subaru of America: Subaru Kicks Off 5th Year Supporting Students in Need

By Zach Stoebner

Originally published on AdoptAClassroom.org

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Subaru Loves Learning month is here, and our friends at Subaru are partnering with us for the fifth consecutive year to support students who need supplies.

During the month of August, Subaru and its retailers are funding classrooms in their local communities across the country through AdoptAClassroom.org®.

As our largest corporate supporter, Subaru's award-winning Subaru Loves Learning initiative will help provide school supplies to more than 950,000 students in high-needs schools with us by the end of 2025.

Subaru Helps Students Thrive in School

For Jackie, a third-grade teacher in California, support from Subaru has helped keep her students engaged.

"If we don't have all of the supplies that they need, then a lot of times we have limited participation," said Jackie. "So we work really hard to make sure that our students have the school supplies they need to really avoid that decrease of engagement and continue to boost their confidence in their learning as well."

A donation from her local Subaru retailer helped teachers at Jackie's school purchase classroom supplies that spark curiosity and excitement.

Jackie's school isn't alone. A 2025 AdoptAClassroom.org survey found that 77% of students in classrooms adopted by Subaru were more engaged in their learning because of the donation.

"Thank you Subaru from the bottom of my heart for supporting the students in my classroom and Parkview Elementary School as a whole. We would not be able to continue to help our students and support their learning if it wasn't for companies like you."



- Jackie, Teacher

Alysia, a K-6 instructional coach in Arizona, spends $750 to $1,000 out of pocket each year on supplies for her high-needs classroom. Her students go through most classroom items faster than she can replace them.

As her sixth-grade student Ben remembers, "One time we had to share pencils because we didn't have enough."

Alysia used donations from her local Subaru retailer to purchase flexible seating and fidgets for her students. She sees the impact of the new supplies daily.

"It keeps kids in the classroom," said Alysia. "They don't have to go take a break or go for a walk. They can move their hands to keep them focused."

92% of teachers' students supported by Subaru were able to access learning materials they wouldn't have received without the donation.

Students like Ben thrive when they have the right learning tools, and over the past five years, Subaru has made that possible for 950,000+ students.

Learn more about Subaru's educator vehicle discount program on their website.

A special thank you to the following Subaru retailers who adopted an entire school in their community for the 2024-2025 school year:

Adventure Subaru - Fayetteville, AR

Peoria Subaru - Peoria, AZ

Findlay Subaru Prescott - Prescott, AZ

Tucson Subaru - Tucson, AZ

Albany Subaru - Albany, CA

Santa Cruz Subaru - Capitola, CA

Fairfield Subaru - Fairfield, CA

Modesto Subaru - Modesto, CA

Stevens Creek Subaru - San Jose, CA

DCH Subaru of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks, CA

Schomp Subaru - Aurora, CO

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial, CO

Heuberger Subaru - Colorado Springs, CO

AutoNation Subaru West - Golden, CO

Step One Subaru Fort Walton Beach - Fort Walton Beach, FL

Subaru of Gainesville - Gainesville, FL

Subaru of North Miami - Miami, FL

Subaru of Naples - Naples, FL

Subaru of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines, FL

Subaru of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel, FL

Wackerli Subaru - Idaho Falls, ID

Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne, IN

Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette - Lafayette, IN

Subaru of Olathe - Olathe, KS

Quantrell Subaru - Lexington, KY

Subaru of Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge, LA

Baldwin Subaru - Covington, LA

Annapolis Subaru - Annapolis, MD

Bel Air Subaru - Bel Air, MD

Gateway Subaru - Delmar, MD

Fox Subaru - Grand Rapids, MI

Suburban Subaru of Troy - Troy, MI

Bloomington Subaru - Bloomington, MN

Walser Subaru - Burnsville, MN

Walser Subaru St. Paul - S. St. Paul, MN

White Bear Subaru - Vadnais Heights, MN

Reliable Subaru - Springfield, MO

Sunset Hills Subaru - Sunset Hills, MO

Johnson Subaru of Cary - Cary, NC

Williams Subaru - Charlotte, NC

Beardmore Subaru - Bellevue, NE

Subaru of Englewood - Englewood, NJ

Lester Glenn Subaru - Toms River, NJ

Subaru of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Goldstein Subaru - Colonie, NY

Subaru White Plains - Elmsford, NY

Boardman Subaru - Boardman, OH

Ferguson Subaru - Broken Arrow, OK

Cavender Subaru of Norman - Norman, OK

Bob Moore Subaru - Oklahoma City, OK

Royal Moore Subaru - Hillsboro, OR

Capitol Subaru of Salem - Salem, OR

Faulkner Subaru Harrisburg - Harrisburg, PA

Stuckey Subaru - Hollidaysburg, PA

W & L Subaru - Northumberland, PA

Bowser Subaru - Pittsburgh, PA

Budd Baer Subaru - Washington, PA

Crews Subaru of Charleston - North Charleston, SC

City Limits Subaru - Buda, TX

Subaru of America Dallas Zone Office - Coppell, TX

Huffines Subaru Corinth - Corinth, TX

Hicks Family Subaru - Corpus Christi, TX

Bert Ogden Subaru - Edinburg, TX

Hiley Subaru - Fort Worth, TX

Team Gillman Subaru North - Houston, TX

Brandon Tomes Subaru - McKinney, TX

North Park Subaru - San Antonio, TX

Doug Smith Subaru - American Fork, UT

Bob Wade Subaru - Harrisonburg, VA

Casey Subaru - Newport News, VA

Southern Team Subaru - Roanoke, VA

CMA's Subaru of Winchester - Winchester, VA

Subaru of Puyallup - Puyallup, WA

Dick Hannah Subaru - Vancouver, WA

Bergstrom Subaru - Green Bay - Green Bay, WI

Don Miller Subaru East - Madison, WI

Don Miller Subaru West - Madison, WI

Sommer's Subaru - Mequon, WI

Jenkins Subaru - Bridgeport, WV

Dutch Miller Subaru - Charleston, WV

