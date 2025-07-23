

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $829 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $963 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $3.574 billion from $3.701 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $829 Mln. vs. $963 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $3.574 Bln vs. $3.701 Bln last year.



