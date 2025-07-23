

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) announced earnings for second quarter of $252.74 million



The company's bottom line totaled $252.74 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $258.35 million, or $2.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.481 billion from $1.440 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $252.74 Mln. vs. $258.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.05 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $1.481 Bln vs. $1.440 Bln last year.



