

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $291 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $1.008 billion from $1.064 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $291 Mln. vs. $251 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.008 Bln vs. $1.064 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News