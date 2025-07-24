F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche continues strong momentum with 7% growth (CER) in the first half of 2025

Basel, 24 July 2025
- Group sales grew by 7%1 at constant exchange rates (CER; 4% in CHF), driven by strong demand for medicines.
- Pharmaceuticals Division sales rose by 10% (6% in CHF), with Phesgo (breast cancer), Xolair (food allergies), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Vabysmo (severe eye diseases) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) being the top growth drivers.
- Diagnostics Division sales were stable (-3% in CHF) as strong demand for pathology solutions and blood screening tests offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.
- Core operating profit increased by 11% (6% in CHF), driven by higher sales and effective cost management.
- Core earnings per share showed significant growth of 12% (8% in CHF); IFRS net income jumped by 23% (17% in CHF).
- Outlook for 2025 confirmed.
- Highlights:
- US approval for Susvimo for diabetic retinopathy, a potentially blinding eye disease
- EU approval for Itovebi for a type of advanced breast cancer andEvrysdi tablet for spinal muscular atrophy
- CHMP recommendation for EU label update for Phesgo for breast cancer to allow at-home administration
- Advancement of key molecules into phase III development: prasinezumab for early-stage Parkinson?s disease and zosurabalpin for life-threatening bacterial infections
- Positive data on several therapies: Lunsumio and Polivy combination and Columvi for blood cancer, Tecentriq for lung cancer, Itovebi and Perjeta for breast cancer and fenebrutinib for multiple sclerosis and NXT007 for haemophilia A
- Introduction of innovative Elecsys PRO-C3 test to improve precision in evaluating liver fibrosis severity
- Announcement of new collaboration with Broad Clinical Labs to accelerate adoption of cutting-edge SBX sequencing technology
- US approval for VENTANA MET (SP44) RxDx Assay as the first companion diagnostic to identify a form of lung cancer in patients eligible for targeted treatment
- US Breakthrough Device Designation for first AI-driven companion diagnostic for non-small cell lung cancer
Outlook for 2025 confirmed
Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range (CER). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.
|Key figures
|CHF millions
|% change
|January-June
|2025
|2024
|At CER1
|In CHF
|Group sales
|30,944
|29,848
|7
|4
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|23,985
|22,637
|10
|6
|Diagnostics Division
|6,959
|7,211
|0
|-3
|Core operating profit
|12,010
|11,293
|11
|6
|Core EPS - diluted (CHF)
|11.08
|10.23
|12
|8
|IFRS net income
|7,832
|6,697
|23
|17
Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: "Roche's strong growth momentum continued in the second quarter, driven by the strong growth of 11% at constant exchange rates in our Pharmaceuticals Division.
We received numerous important approvals and reported positive data in disease areas with high unmet medical need.
Over the past six months, we have made significant progress in our pipeline and advanced four potentially practice-changing therapies into the final phase of clinical development, based on encouraging data: NXT007 in haemophilia A, trontinemab in Alzheimer's disease, prasinezumab in early-stage Parkinson's disease, and zosurabalpin, a novel antibiotic that could become the first in over 50 years to tackle a type of bacteria that has become resistant to most other treatments.
We are confident in our continued strong momentum and resilience of our business due to our innovative on-market portfolio and pipeline.
Based on these strong results, we confirm our full-year outlook."
Group results
In the first half of 2025, Roche achieved sales growth of 7% (4% in CHF) to CHF 30.9 billion due to strong demand for pharmaceutical products.
Core operating profit increased by 11% (6% in CHF) to CHF 12.0 billion, driven by higher sales and effective cost management.
The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had an adverse impact on the results when reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.
Core earnings per share increased by 12% (8% in CHF).
IFRS net income increased by 23% (17% in CHF) to CHF 7.8 billion, driven by the strong operating performance and lower impairment charges related to intangible assets.
Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased by 10% (6% in CHF) to CHF 24.0 billion, with medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.
The top five growth drivers - Phesgo, Xolair, Hemlibra, Vabysmo and Ocrevus - achieved total sales of CHF 10.6 billion. This represents an increase of CHF 1.7 billion at CER compared to the first half of 2024.
This more than compensated for the total decrease of CHF 0.3 billion (CER) in sales of the 'loss of exclusivity (LOE)' products - the decline in sales of Avastin (various types of cancer), Herceptin (breast and gastric cancer), MabThera/Rituxan (blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis), Lucentis (severe eye diseases) and Esbriet (lung disease) was partially offset by an increase in sales of Actemra/RoActemra (rheumatoid arthritis).
In the United States, sales rose by 10% due to continued growth of Xolair and continuing uptake of Hemlibra, Ocrevus, Vabysmo and Phesgo. This growth more than compensated for the decline in sales of medicines with expired patents.
Sales in Europe grew 5% as the continued roll-out of Vabysmo and the continuing uptake of Ocrevus, Polivy and Phesgo more than compensated for lower sales of Perjeta (breast cancer) due to ongoing conversion of patients to Phesgo and the impact of biosimilar competition on Actemra/RoActemra sales.
In Japan, sales increased by 5%, mainly due to the strong uptake of Phesgo, Vabysmo and PiaSky (paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria). Sales growth was partially offset by the decline in sales of Perjeta due to continued conversion of patients to Phesgo and of Avastin because of biosimilar erosion.
Sales in the International region grew by 14%, led by Phesgo, Hemlibra, Xofluza (influenza), Vabysmo and Elevidys (Duchenne muscular dystrophy). In China, sales rose by 9%, driven by the uptake of Phesgo, strong sales of Xofluza and the roll-out of Polivy and Vabysmo.
The Diagnostics Division's sales remained stable (-3% in CHF) at CHF 7.0 billion as growth in demand for pathology solutions and blood screening tests offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.
Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region increased by 5%, driven by higher sales of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products. In North America, sales increased by 6%, with growth across customer areas. Sales in Asia-Pacific decreased by 15% due to healthcare pricing reforms in China. Latin America sales grew by 14%.
Pharmaceuticals: key developments
|Compound
|Milestone
|Regulatory
|Itovebi
Breast cancer
|European Commission approves Itovebi for people with ER-positive, HER2-negative, advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-07-23), 23 July 2025
|Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy
|Evrysdi tablet approved by European Commission as first and only tablet for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-06-04), 4 June 2025
|Susvimo
Severe eye diseases
|FDA approves Susvimo for diabetic retinopathy
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-22), 22 May 2025
|Columvi
Blood cancer
|Update on FDA Advisory Committee meeting on Columvi combination for people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL)
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-20), 20 May 2025
Pharmaceuticals sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January-June
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|At CER
|In CHF
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|23,985
|22,637
|100.0
|100.0
|10
|6
|United States
|12,670
|11,882
|52.8
|52.5
|10
|7
|Europe
|4,566
|4,425
|19.0
|19.5
|5
|3
|Japan
|1,425
|1,366
|5.9
|6.0
|5
|4
|International
|5,324
|4,964
|22.3
|22.0
|14
|7
International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
|Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals
|Total
|United States
|Europe
|Japan
|International
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|Ocrevus
Multiple sclerosis
|3,506
|8
|2,462
|5
|706
|12
|-
|-
|338
|19
|Hemlibra
Haemophilia A
|2,421
|17
|1,324
|11
|493
|7
|183
|8
|421
|66
|Vabysmo
Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO)
|2,067
|18
|1,450
|9
|378
|33
|70
|31
|169
|118
|Tecentriq
Cancer immunotherapy
|1,733
|-1
|819
|-6
|434
|3
|174
|-4
|306
|13
|Perjeta2
Breast cancer
|1,613
|-12
|677
|1
|282
|-16
|37
|-44
|617
|-18
|Xolair2
Asthma, food allergies
|1,445
|34
|1,445
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Actemra/RoActemra2
RA, COVID-19
|1,279
|4
|619
|7
|308
|-14
|152
|5
|200
|26
|Phesgo
Breast cancer
|1,197
|55
|348
|39
|401
|15
|90
|80
|358
|182
|Kadcyla2
Breast cancer
|1,037
|9
|396
|7
|266
|-6
|45
|-2
|330
|28
|Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy
|869
|7
|309
|12
|292
|4
|46
|5
|222
|5
|Alecensa
Lung cancer
|802
|8
|276
|20
|133
|-7
|100
|5
|293
|7
|Polivy
Blood cancer
|730
|46
|327
|32
|160
|90
|99
|8
|144
|88
|MabThera/Rituxan2
Blood cancer, RA
|630
|-8
|387
|-6
|70
|-8
|7
|-14
|166
|-11
|Herceptin2
Breast and gastric cancer
|560
|-21
|121
|-10
|150
|-1
|4
|-51
|285
|-32
|Activase/TNKase2
Cardiac diseases
|550
|-4
|527
|-3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|-25
|Avastin2
Various cancer types
|522
|-17
|156
|-20
|26
|-40
|76
|-25
|264
|-9
|Gazyva/Gazyvaro2
Blood cancer
|490
|14
|253
|20
|121
|1
|17
|20
|99
|14
|Pulmozyme2
Cystic fibrosis
|239
|11
|167
|22
|34
|-12
|-
|-18
|38
|-3
|CellCept2
Immunosuppressant
|196
|2
|9
|-17
|65
|12
|24
|35
|98
|-6
|Madopar2
Parkinson's disease
|193
|1
|-
|-
|46
|-5
|-
|-
|147
|4
DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis
Diagnostics: key developments
|Product
|Milestone
|SBX sequencing technology
Genetic disorders
|Roche announces new collaboration with Broad Clinical Labs to accelerate adoption of cutting-edge SBX sequencing technology
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-23b), 23 May 2025
|VENTANA MET (SP44) RxDx Assay
Lung cancer
|FDA approves VENTANA MET (SP44) RxDx Assay as the first companion diagnostic to identify non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for targeted treatment
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-14), 14 May 2025
|Elecsys PRO-C3 test
Liver fibrosis
|Roche introduces the innovative Elecsys PRO-C3 test to improve precision in evaluating liver fibrosis severity
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-06), 6 May 2025
|VENTANA TROP2 (EPR20043) RxDx device
Lung cancer
|FDA grants Roche Breakthrough Device Designation for the first AI-driven companion diagnostic for non-small cell lung cancer
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-04-29), 29 April 2025
|Chest pain triage algorithm
Acute coronary syndrome
|Roche receives CE mark for its chest pain triage algorithm to enhance detection of acute coronary syndrome
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-04-23), 23 April 2025
|Phesgo
Breast cancer
|CHMP recommends EU label update for Phesgo to allow administration outside clinical settings
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-04-30), 30 April 2025
|Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs
|Astegolimab
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
|Roche provides update on astegolimab in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-07-21), 21 July 2025
|NXT007
Haemophilia A
|Early data suggest NXT007 may have the potential to provide haemostatic normalisation in people with haemophilia A
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-06-23), 23 June 2025
|Lunsumio and Polivy
Blood cancer
|Lunsumio and Polivy combination significantly prolongs remission for people with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-06-20), 20 June 2025
|Prasinezumab
Parkinson's disease
|Roche to advance prasinezumab into phase III development for early-stage Parkinson's disease
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-06-16), 16 June 2025
|Tecentriq
Lung cancer
|Tecentriq combined with lurbinectedin shows significant survival benefit in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC)
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-06-03), 3 June 2025
|Itovebi
Breast cancer
|New data show Itovebi significantly extended survival in a certain type of HR-positive advanced breast cancer
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-31), 31 May 2025
|Fenebrutinib
Multiple sclerosis
|Fenebrutinib maintains near-complete suppression of disease activity and disability progression for up to two years in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-30), 30 May 2025
|Columvi
Blood cancer
|New two-year follow-up data show Columvi extends overall survival in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) patients
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-23), 23 May 2025
|Perjeta
Breast cancer
|Ten-year APHINITY data show regimen based on Perjeta reduced the risk of death by 17% in people with HER2-positive early-stage breast cancer
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-05-13), 13 May 2025
|Other
|Executive changes
|Changes to the Roche Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-06-30), 30 June 2025
|Elevidys
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Roche provides safety update on Elevidys gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in non-ambulatory patients
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-06-15), 15 June 2025
|Xofluza
Influenza
|The New England Journal of Medicine publishes phase III data showing single-dose Xofluza significantly reduces influenza virus transmission
More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-04-25), 25 April 2025
Diagnostics sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January-June
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|At CER
|In CHF
|Diagnostics Division
|6,959
|7,211
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|-3
|Customer areas3
|Core Lab
|3,839
|4,072
|55.2
|56.5
|-2
|-6
|Molecular Lab
|1,250
|1,257
|18.0
|17.4
|3
|-1
|Near Patient Care
|1,018
|1,094
|14.6
|15.2
|-3
|-7
|Pathology Lab
|852
|788
|12.2
|10.9
|12
|8
|Regions
|Europe, Middle East, Africa
|2,485
|2,431
|35.7
|33.7
|5
|2
|North America
|2,235
|2,163
|32.1
|30.0
|6
|3
|Asia-Pacific
|1,729
|2,102
|24.9
|29.2
|-15
|-18
|Latin America
|510
|515
|7.3
|7.1
|14
|-1
More information on Roche performance in the first half of 2025:
- HY 2025 Finance Report (https://assets.roche.com/f/176343/x/2d95c66259/hy25e.pdf)
- HY 2025 presentation (https://assets.roche.com/f/176343/x/184f41bf07/irp250724-a.pdf)
- Appendix with tables (https://assets.roche.com/f/176343/x/aac9c4bf5b/appendix-tables-hy-2025.pdf)
About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.
For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.
Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
References
[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2024) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.
[2] Products launched before 2015.
[3] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and CustomBiotech.
Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics, genomic tumour profiling.
Near Patient Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices and directly with patients, including integrated personalised diabetes management.
Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics.
In 2025, sales in the Pathology Lab customer area include sales previously reported in the Molecular Lab customer area to foster business transparency and harmonisation in the use of solutions in the area of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia technology (CINtec). The comparative information for 2024 has been restated accordingly.
In 2025, sales in the Core Lab customer area include sales previously reported in the Near Patient Care customer area to centralise digital healthcare solutions within Roche Information Solutions. The comparative information for 2024 has been restated accordingly
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.
