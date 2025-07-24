

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gefurulimab, a dual-binding nanobody, has demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the functional activities of daily living in adults with generalised myasthenia gravis or gMG, according to Phase III PREVAIL trial data released by AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.ST, ZEG.DE, AZN.L, AZN).



This global, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled adults with anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive gMG, a rare and chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease characterized by severe muscle weakness.



The once-weekly self-administered subcutaneous C5 inhibitor showed notable reductions in disease severity at week 26, meeting both primary and all secondary endpoints. Patients treated with gefurulimab exhibited significant improvements from baseline in the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) total score compared to placebo.



gMG commonly presents with symptoms such as slurred speech, double vision, droopy eyelids, and muscle fatigue, which can progress to difficulty swallowing, choking, and respiratory failure. This latest data underscores the therapeutic potential of gefurulimab in enhancing the quality of life for those affected by this debilitating condition.



