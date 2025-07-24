DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Placing to Raise GBP5 million and Launch of WRAP Retail Offer

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Placing to Raise GBP5 million and Launch of WRAP Retail Offer 24-Jul-2025 / 16:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BREACH ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES IN COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED WHERE SUCH OFFER WOULD BREACH ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF THE DOMESTIC LAW OF THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (AS AMENDED) ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA THE REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Placing to Raise GBP5 million Launch of WRAP Retail Offer Gibraltar, 24 July 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS:COIN, OTCQB:CINGF), the Aquis quoted digital asset venture builder is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP 5 million gross via a broker led placing of 83,333,333 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6 pence per share (the "Placing"). OAK Digital Capital, a division of OAK Securities, specialising in advisory and investment in digital assets are participating in the placing for GBP2 million. Oak Securities acted as sole broker to the placing. Use of Placing Proceeds Proceeds of the Placing will be used predominantly to further the growth of Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), the Company's wholly owned Bitcoin Treasury Strategy subsidiary. The Company also intends to launch a retail offer to new and existing shareholders on similar terms as the Placing, through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (the "WRAP Retail Offer"). A further announcement will be made by the Company shortly regarding the WRAP Retail Offer and its terms and conditions. The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will take place on 30 July 2025. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all regards with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0)7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

The Company's LEI is 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, the information in the "Important Notice" section of the announcement should be read and understood.

Notes to Editors

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to:

(i) Volatility: Bitcoin is subject to significant price fluctuations, and its value can decline sharply over short periods, just as it can appreciate. Investors should be aware of the potential for substantial losses.

(ii) Lack of Regulation: The Bitcoin market operates with minimal regulatory supervision in many jurisdictions. This increases the risk of financial loss arising from events such as cyber breaches, illicit activity, or the failure of counterparties.

(iii) Liquidity Risk: The Company's ability to liquidate its Bitcoin holdings is not guaranteed and may be subject to constraints. Factors that could affect this include market conditions at the time of sale, availability of counterparties, and unforeseen disruptions such as liquidity shortfalls, system outages, or cybersecurity incidents.

(iv) Reputational and Security Concerns: The cryptoasset sector continues to face reputational challenges, including associations with fraud, money laundering, and cyber-related threats. These concerns are not unfounded, particularly in certain areas of the market. However, based on over a decade of operational experience in the virtual assets industry, the Company has developed a deep understanding of the real-world risks and has established practices to navigate them responsibly-particularly in relation to Bitcoin.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. The price of shares and the income from them may go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 396932 EQS News ID: 2174462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2174462&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)