

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SA (LGDDF.PK), Thusday reported its financial resuls for the first half of 2025, with revenues and earnings increasing.



Revenues for the first half of 2025 to 4.351 billion euros from 4.193 billion euros in the previous year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was up 3.0%, with all the businesses contributing to the growth effort.



The company reported a profit of 24 million compared to a loss of 20 million euros in prior year.



On adjusted basis, group profit share increased to 47 million euros from 2 million euros last year.



Arnaud Lagardère, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère SA, commented: 'In the first half of 2025, the Lagardère group posted solid growth. All the Group's businesses contributed to generating a new all-time high recurring EBIT of€225 million. Lagardère Publishing has confirmed its leading positions, with growth driven in particular by several English language bestsellers, and by our successful expansion in Board Games. Lagardère Travel Retail saw sustained revenue growth and record recurring EBIT. Lastly, Lagardère Live - the new name given to the former Other Activities segment - maintained its recovery, with a sharp improvement in recurring EBIT, thanks in particular to continued growth in audience figures at Europe 1 and rigorous cost discipline. The Group is continuing to reduce its debt, backed once again by very strong cash generation in the first half.'



