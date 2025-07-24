

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK), Tuesday reported a drop in profit and revenues for the first half of 2025.



Net profit for the first-half slipped 22% to 5.698 billion euros from 7.267 billion euros last year.



Revenues for the first half slipped 4% to 39.810 billion euros from to 41.677 billion euros last year.



First-half revenue for the wine and spirits segment slipped 8 percent year-over-year to 2.588 billion euros, while fashion and leather goods dropped 8 percent to 19.115 billion euros. The perfumes and cosmetics segment decreased 1 percent to 4.082 billion euros and the watch and jewelry segment slipped 1 percent to 5.090 billion euros last year.



Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, commented: 'LVMH showed solidity in the current context. We owe this to the power of our iconic brands and their boundless capacity for innovation while remaining true to their culture of incomparable artisanal craftsmanship. Beyond the prevailing uncertainties, we remain focused thanks to the long-term vision that has always guided our family group.'



