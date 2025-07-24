Broad Arrow Auctions: MASERATI MC12 STRADALE SUPERCAR LEADS BROAD ARROW'S MONTEREY JET CENTER AUCTION OFFERING

COMPLETE DIGITAL CATALOG FOR AUGUST 13-14 AUCTION NOW AVAILABLE | TWO-DAY SALE FEATURES HIGHLY DESIRABLE COLLECTOR CARS ACROSS TODAY'S MOST ACTIVE MARKET CATEGORIES

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 24, 2025on August 13-14, led by a landmark 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale, chassis number 12095. One of just 50 MC12 Stradale road cars built to homologate Maserati's dominant FIA GT1 racer, the car on offer shows just over 11,500 kilometers (Estimate: $4,800,000 - $5,500,000).

"The MC12 is the pinnacle of the Maserati brand-it's the marque's first and only supercar and the car that put it back on the competition map," says Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist and VP of Private Sales for Broad Arrow. "While it is based around the Ferrari Enzo, the MC12 wears a competition-purpose body, offers a removable roof panel, and is significantly rarer, produced in just 50 units compared to the Enzo's 400. It is fresh from a comprehensive service, and ready to drive and enjoy."

The MC12 program is credited with successfully restoring Maserati to its rightful place among the world's most premier racing marques while simultaneously creating one of the most coveted road cars of the modern era. Chassis number 12095 was completed in 2005, the second and final year of production. It is finished in the signature Bianco Fuji pearlescent white livery with blue accents that paid homage to the colors of the America CAMORADI Scuderia, which campaigned the legendary Maserati Tipo 60/61 Birdcages in the early 1960s. The sporting exterior is complemented by a luxurious Blu leather and BrighTex fabric interior.

The MC12 Stradale's technical foundation centered on the 6.0-liter Tipo M144A V12 engine derived from the Enzo. In Maserati tune, the powerplant produced 630 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 481 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm. The car on offer is a superb, road-going version of the era-defining GT racing car of the 2000s, offering the chance to own and experience a true homologation special that bridges Maserati's illustrious competition heritage with modern performance from one of the most dominant GT1 programs in history.

Led by the MC12, Broad Arrow's Monterey Jet Center Auction will present 170 lots over two exciting days, a curation of some of the most highly desirable collector cars across today's most active segments of the market. From modern supercars and track-focused machines to timeless post-war classics and on-the-rise JDM icons, there's something for every automotive passion at the August 13-14 sale.

"Today's most active buyers at the top tier of the collector car market are a step younger and more focused on performance and usability," says Barney Ruprecht, Senior Car Specialist and VP of Auctions, Broad Arrow. "The cars they are after are nevertheless still best-of-category, incredibly rare, and of the highest quality, whether that means low mileage or careful preservation. Our 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction presents a host of these highly desirable collector cars across the most active and sought-after segments of the market, from supercars to rising-star JDM variants."

Supercars

Beyond the Maserati, additional supercar highlights for the Monterey Jet Center Auction include:

2008 Koenigsegg CCXR (Estimate: $2,750,000 - $3,500,000), one of just 11 examples built and merely three in the U.S. Well-maintained and tastefully upgraded throughout its life, this six-speed manual CCXR was featured in the fifth Fast & Furious film and offers a raw, analog driving experience seldom found in the modern hypercar era.

(Estimate: $2,750,000 - $3,500,000), one of just 11 examples built and merely three in the U.S. Well-maintained and tastefully upgraded throughout its life, this six-speed manual CCXR was featured in the fifth film and offers a raw, analog driving experience seldom found in the modern hypercar era. 2018 Bugatti Chiron (Estimate: $3,000,000 - $3,500,000), a spectacular two-owner example that embodies all the grandeur of its breed, with over $500,000 in factory options. The Chiron's offering represents an opportunity to acquire a modestly driven example of Bugatti's era-defining hypercar in what is believed to be a one-of-one specification.

(Estimate: $3,000,000 - $3,500,000), a spectacular two-owner example that embodies all the grandeur of its breed, with over $500,000 in factory options. The Chiron's offering represents an opportunity to acquire a modestly driven example of Bugatti's era-defining hypercar in what is believed to be a one-of-one specification. 1991 Ferrari F40 (Estimate: $3,350,000 - $3,500,000), a remarkably original, preservation-grade, U.S.-market example with a mere 1,701 miles and long-term ownership history.

(Estimate: $3,350,000 - $3,500,000), a remarkably original, preservation-grade, U.S.-market example with a mere 1,701 miles and long-term ownership history. 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 (Estimate: $2,000,000 - $2,400,000), a Series II example of the original supercar, delivered new to Prince Abdul Elah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Finished in its original combination of Bianco over a Rosso leather interior, the beautifully restored, matching-numbers car is equipped with its original factory "special modified 380 BHP" engine.

(Estimate: $2,000,000 - $2,400,000), a Series II example of the original supercar, delivered new to Prince Abdul Elah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Finished in its original combination of over a leather interior, the beautifully restored, matching-numbers car is equipped with its original factory "special modified 380 BHP" engine. A pair of Countaches, including an original-owner, time-capsule 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV (Estimate: $800,000 - $900,000) and a 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition (Estimate: $500,000 - $600,000), the ultimate and fastest edition of the Countach, formerly a staple of WWE superstar John Cena's esteemed car collection.

(Estimate: $800,000 - $900,000) and a (Estimate: $500,000 - $600,000), the ultimate and fastest edition of the Countach, formerly a staple of WWE superstar John Cena's esteemed car collection. 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Prototype "Stealth" (Estimate: $1,000,000 - $1,250,000), the final SLR Roadster ever produced, retained by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for testing and development.

(Estimate: $1,000,000 - $1,250,000), the final SLR Roadster ever produced, retained by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for testing and development. 2011 Hennessey Venom GT (Estimate: $350,000 - $450,000, Offered Without Reserve), a one-of-13, 2,300-km, American-assembled hypercar offered without reserve in Monterey.

Track Stars

Stand-out machines across numerous golden eras in motorsport history feature within Broad Arrow's Monterey Jet Center catalog. The latest racing entries for the sale are led by a 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder, chassis number 718-023 (Est. $3,500,000 - $4,000,000). One of just 24 customer cars produced, the Spyder was piloted by gentleman racer Roy Schechter throughout 1959. The car clinched titles and podiums in SCCA competition and was raced internationally at Bahamas Speed Week and in Cuba. Beautifully restored, it retains its matching-numbers engine and is eligible for the most prestigious vintage racing and driving events in the hobby. Additional competition highlights include:

2022 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 (Estimate: $1,600,000 - $2,200,000), a one-of-40 track-only special developed by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse racing division and styled by Centro Stile. Offered in unraced condition with delivery miles, this is the only example to feature tinted exposed carbon fiber.

(Estimate: $1,600,000 - $2,200,000), a one-of-40 track-only special developed by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse racing division and styled by Centro Stile. Offered in unraced condition with delivery miles, this is the only example to feature tinted exposed carbon fiber. 1980 BMW M1 Procar (Estimate: $1,450,000 - $1,850,000), one of approximately 54 M1 Procar examples built and believed to be the only car that remains in virtually as-new, never-raced, remarkably original condition.

(Estimate: $1,450,000 - $1,850,000), one of approximately 54 M1 Procar examples built and believed to be the only car that remains in virtually as-new, never-raced, remarkably original condition. 1999 Chrysler Viper GTS-R ORECA Works (Estimate: $850,000 - $1,250,000), a factory team car entered for the 1999 FIA GT Championship, piloted by Jean-Philippe Belloc, David Donohue, Justin Bell, and Dominique Dupuy. The proven track star won the 1999 Hockenheim and Budapest 500 Kms along with the Watkins Glen 3 Hours and is fully prepped and ready to compete once more in historic events.

(Estimate: $850,000 - $1,250,000), a factory team car entered for the 1999 FIA GT Championship, piloted by Jean-Philippe Belloc, David Donohue, Justin Bell, and Dominique Dupuy. The proven track star won the 1999 Hockenheim and Budapest 500 Kms along with the Watkins Glen 3 Hours and is fully prepped and ready to compete once more in historic events. 1983 Porsche-Kremer CK5 Group C Endurance Racing Prototype (Estimate: $800,000 - $950,000), one of two CK5s produced for the 1982 and 1983 World Sportscar Championship. A fascinating, well-preserved artifact from the Group C era, the CK5 competed at the 1983 Le Mans 24 Hours piloted by Derek Warwick, Frank Jelinski, and Patrick Gaillard.

JDM Icons

Drawing more attention and increasingly strong results, the market for Japanese Domestic Market collector cars continues to accelerate. The Monterey Jet Center Auction features a curated selection of JDM icons at a variety of price points, led by an exceedingly rare 1999 Nissan Skyline CRS GT-R V-Spec by NISMO (Estimate: $700,000 - $850,000). This Omori Factory-restored R34 is the sole NISMO CRS finished in GV1 Black Pearl Metallic and represents a true masterpiece in engineering and design. Further JDM highlights:

A pair of Honda NSX-R examples, including a 45,000-km 1994 Honda NSX-R (Estimate: $375,000 - $425,000), finished in Championship White with matching Enkei wheels, and a 39,000-km 1995 Honda NSX-R (Estimate: $375,000 - $425,000, Offered Without Reserve), beautifully preserved in its original Berlina Black paint and having had just one Japanese owner until 2024.

(Estimate: $375,000 - $425,000), finished in Championship White with matching Enkei wheels, and a 39,000-km (Estimate: $375,000 - $425,000, Offered Without Reserve), beautifully preserved in its original Berlina Black paint and having had just one Japanese owner until 2024. 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi (Estimate: $200,000 - $250,000), one of 400 examples produced: the holy grail of high performance Subarus. Finished in Sonic Blue Mica with Gold BBS wheels, this is one of the most iconic rally-bred machines of the modern era.

Post-War Classic Staples

The post-war classic and sports car era is a staple of the collector car market, comprising timeless designs that remain highly desirable today. The group on offer at Broad Arrow's Monterey Jet Center Auction is led by a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, chassis number 09657 (Estimate: $2,500,000 - $3,000,000). This is one of only 330 factory-built 275 GTB/4s produced between 1966 and 1968, a matching-numbers example of one of the most beautiful and mechanically accomplished expressions of the Ferrari gran turismo ever built. Finished in period-correct Giallo Fly over black leather, the beautifully restored, well-documented car is ready for further enjoyment. Additional post-war highlights include:

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB (Estimate: $2,500,000 - $2,800,000), a Ferrari Classiche certified, matching-numbers, Ferrari Club of America award-winning, and exquisitely restored "short-nose" example, finished in Argento Metallizzato.

(Estimate: $2,500,000 - $2,800,000), a Ferrari Classiche certified, matching-numbers, Ferrari Club of America award-winning, and exquisitely restored "short-nose" example, finished in 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider (Estimate: $2,500,000 - $2,800,000), a rare, beautifully restored, and utterly iconic California-delivered Daytona Spider, one of just 96 examples destined for the U.S. market. The car displays a mere 34,360 miles-believed to be original-from just three owners since new.

(Estimate: $2,500,000 - $2,800,000), a rare, beautifully restored, and utterly iconic California-delivered Daytona Spider, one of just 96 examples destined for the U.S. market. The car displays a mere 34,360 miles-believed to be original-from just three owners since new. 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona (Estimate: $600,000 - $700,000), a matching-numbers, multi-award-winning example of an iconic shape, presented in Bianco over a Nero and Rosso leather interior from the Bill and Linda Feldhorn Collection.

(Estimate: $600,000 - $700,000), a matching-numbers, multi-award-winning example of an iconic shape, presented in over a and leather interior from the Bill and Linda Feldhorn Collection. 1957 BMW 507 Series I Roadster (Estimate: $1,800,000 - $2,200,000), one of a mere 252 examples built from 1956-1959 and one of just 34 early Series I cars. This is a beautifully kept and thoughtfully restored example of a hallowed model, offered from just two long-term owners since 1978.

(Estimate: $1,800,000 - $2,200,000), one of a mere 252 examples built from 1956-1959 and one of just 34 early Series I cars. This is a beautifully kept and thoughtfully restored example of a hallowed model, offered from just two long-term owners since 1978. 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra , CSX 2003 (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $2,000,000), one of the only surviving prototype examples in its original form and just the fourth Cobra ever built. The incredible car is offered in Monterey from its loving caretaker of 36 years.

, CSX 2003 (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $2,000,000), one of the only surviving prototype examples in its original form and just the fourth Cobra ever built. The incredible car is offered in Monterey from its loving caretaker of 36 years. A pair of 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso examples, including a Ferrari Classiche certified, matching-numbers example recently cosmetically restored in Grigio Argento over Rosso leather finishes (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $1,800,000) and a matching-numbers, deep red example formerly owned by Late Show host and noted collector, David Letterman (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $1,800,000).

examples, including a Ferrari Classiche certified, matching-numbers example recently cosmetically restored in over leather finishes (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $1,800,000) and a matching-numbers, deep red example formerly owned by Late Show host and noted collector, David Letterman (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $1,800,000). A trio of Mercedes-Benz 300 SL examples, including a remarkably well-preserved, three-owner 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Estimate: $1,100,000 - $1,300,000), finished in its largely original Fire Engine Red paint, a matching-numbers, exquisitely restored 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Estimate: $1,850,000 - $2,200,000), finished in Anthracite Grey Metallic, and a matching-numbers 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe ($1,900,000 - $2,200,000), finished as originally specified in Silver Grey Metallic over a Blue interior with plaid fabric seats.

Broad Arrow returns to The Monterey Jet Center in California for its fourth annual flagship sale on Wednesday, August 13 (6:00 pm PT auction start) and Thursday, August 14 (1:00 pm PT auction start). Held in conjunction with Motorlux-the best way to kick off Monterey Car Week-thousands of collectors and enthusiasts from around the world will be in attendance.

Bidder registration, the complete digital catalog, and additional information on all cars on offer is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to connect with a Broad Arrow car specialist at +1 313 312 0780. Members of the media on official assignment are invited to apply for media credentials for The Monterey Jet Center Auction by writing to press@broadarrowauctions.com.

