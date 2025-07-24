Mini oral presentation to highlight initial Phase 1 data of INCA33890, a promising TGFßR2×PD-1-directed bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Oral presentation to feature initial data of INCB161734, a novel, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of G12D-mutated KRAS, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors with KRASG12D mutations

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the Company will present key data from its oncology portfolio at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, to be held October 17-21 in Berlin.

"We're looking forward to presenting the latest findings across our oncology portfolio at this year's congress, including initial data for our TGFßR2×PD-1-directed bispecific antibody, INCA33890, and our novel, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of G12D-mutated KRAS, INCB161734," said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., President and Head of Research and Development, Incyte. "These data underscore the importance of establishing treatment options for advanced solid tumors and speak to the potential of INCA33890 and INCB161734 as personalized therapies to enhance outcomes for patients with cancer across a range of tumor types."

Details on the abstracts accepted for oral presentation at ESMO include:

INCB161734 (KRAS G12D)

Preliminary Phase 1 Results Of INCB161734, A Novel Oral KRAS G12D Inhibitor, In Patients With Advanced Or Metastatic Solid Tumors?

(Session Title: Proffered paper session: Developmental therapeutics. [October 19, 8:45 10:15 a.m. ET [2:45 4:15 p.m. CEST]. Abstract #916O.)

INCA33890 (PD-1/TGFR2)

A Phase 1 Study Of INCA33890, A PD-1/Tgfßr2 Bispecific Antibody, For Advanced Solid Tumours?

(Session Title: Mini oral session: Investigational immunotherapy. [October 17, 8:00 9:30 a.m. ET [2:00 3:30 p.m. CEST]. Abstract #1522.)

INCAGN2385 (LAG-3)

Retifanlimab (Anti-PD-1 Mab) Alone Or In Combination With Anti-LAG3 Anti-TIM3 Mabs In Previously Untreated, Recurrent And/Or Metastatic (R/M) PD-L1+ HNSCC: A Double-Blind Randomised Controlled Phase 2 Trial

(Session Title: Mini oral session: Head and neck cancer. [October 19, 10:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m. ET [4:30 6:00 p.m. CEST]. Abstract #1325.)

All regular abstracts accepted for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2025 will be published online via the ESMO website on Monday, October 13 at 6:05 p.m. ET (12:05 a.m. CEST). All accepted abstracts will be published online in the ESMO Congress 2025 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.

More information regarding the 2025 ESMO Congress can be found at: https://www.esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-congress-2025.

