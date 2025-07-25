

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $146.5 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $157.4 million, or $2.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $173.3 million or $2.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $2.802 billion from $2.801 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $146.5 Mln. vs. $157.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.34 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue: $2.802 Bln vs. $2.801 Bln last year.



