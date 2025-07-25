

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi Winthrop Industrie said that the European Commission has approved Sarclisa in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd) for the induction treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.



The approval was based on results from part one of the two-part, double-randomized, German-speaking Myeloma Multicenter Group (GMMG)-HD7 phase 3 study, which was designed to independently assess the effects of Sarclisa during the induction and maintenance phases.



Sarclisa-VRd demonstrated a deep and rapid response in transplant-eligible (TE) NDMM patients compared to VRd alone, reflected by a statistically significant minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity benefit at the end of the 18-week induction period, which was the primary endpoint of part one.



