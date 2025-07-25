Anzeige
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
25.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

25 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

In line with the Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy, one-third of any net of tax annual bonus paid to Executive directors will be deliverable in shares, which must be held for at least three years. Accordingly, as part of the deferred share element of the annual bonus for the 2024/25 financial year, Richard Tyson has acquired 7,479 shares.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2024/25 financial year

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£19.420748

7,479

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

7,479

£19.420748

e)

Date of the transaction

24 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


