Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

25 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

In line with the Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy, one-third of any net of tax annual bonus paid to Executive directors will be deliverable in shares, which must be held for at least three years. Accordingly, as part of the deferred share element of the annual bonus for the 2024/25 financial year, Richard Tyson has acquired 7,479 shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Tyson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired as result of deferred share element of annual bonus in respect of the 2024/25 financial year c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £19.420748 7,479 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price 7,479 £19.420748 e) Date of the transaction 24 July 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

