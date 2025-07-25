

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Friday reported higher profit for the first quarter despite a slight decline in revenue.



Net income for the quarter increased 64.2% from last year to $271 million, and EPS rose 70.1% to 2.16.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income rose to $184 million or $1.48 per share from $180 million or $1.38 per share a year ago. On average, 13 analysts expected earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $297 million, 0.3% higher than last year's $296 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% to $311 million.



Revenue for the quarter decreased 0.6% to $2.924 billion. Revenue, excluding billable expenses, however, rose 2.3% to $2.043 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.95 billion.



The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, to be paid on August 29, to stockholders of record on August 14.



For fiscal 2026, Booz Allen Hamilton expects revenue in the range of $12 billion - $12.5 billion, and adjusted EPS of $6.20 - $6.55.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $6.41 per share on revenue of $12.25 billion.



