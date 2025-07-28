Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 351.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 346.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 348.5185p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,821,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,225,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.5185

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 301 348.00 08:18:06 00076381721TRLO0 XLON 300 348.00 08:18:06 00076381720TRLO0 XLON 974 351.00 08:34:57 00076382184TRLO0 XLON 133 351.20 08:44:11 00076382360TRLO0 XLON 485 351.20 08:44:11 00076382361TRLO0 XLON 682 351.20 08:44:11 00076382362TRLO0 XLON 235 350.40 08:59:36 00076382651TRLO0 XLON 446 350.40 08:59:36 00076382652TRLO0 XLON 347 350.40 08:59:48 00076382653TRLO0 XLON 256 350.40 08:59:48 00076382654TRLO0 XLON 637 349.80 09:02:46 00076382761TRLO0 XLON 381 350.20 09:27:10 00076383681TRLO0 XLON 129 350.20 09:27:10 00076383682TRLO0 XLON 175 350.20 09:27:10 00076383683TRLO0 XLON 591 350.20 09:28:30 00076383720TRLO0 XLON 33 350.20 09:28:35 00076383721TRLO0 XLON 18 350.20 09:34:24 00076383832TRLO0 XLON 160 350.20 09:34:56 00076383840TRLO0 XLON 688 351.00 09:48:13 00076384074TRLO0 XLON 296 351.00 09:48:35 00076384077TRLO0 XLON 254 351.00 09:48:39 00076384078TRLO0 XLON 128 351.00 09:48:39 00076384079TRLO0 XLON 570 350.60 09:48:41 00076384081TRLO0 XLON 30 350.20 09:48:41 00076384082TRLO0 XLON 576 350.20 09:48:41 00076384083TRLO0 XLON 676 350.00 09:48:41 00076384084TRLO0 XLON 778 349.60 09:48:45 00076384085TRLO0 XLON 75 349.40 09:49:01 00076384087TRLO0 XLON 139 349.40 09:49:01 00076384088TRLO0 XLON 588 349.20 10:00:19 00076384296TRLO0 XLON 626 349.20 10:00:19 00076384297TRLO0 XLON 567 349.00 10:01:43 00076384317TRLO0 XLON 683 348.00 10:09:10 00076384490TRLO0 XLON 500 348.00 10:32:40 00076385185TRLO0 XLON 674 348.80 10:48:28 00076385558TRLO0 XLON 320 348.60 10:49:55 00076385655TRLO0 XLON 586 348.60 10:59:38 00076385823TRLO0 XLON 85 347.60 11:08:31 00076386011TRLO0 XLON 618 348.40 11:24:31 00076386297TRLO0 XLON 3 348.40 11:24:34 00076386299TRLO0 XLON 4 348.40 11:24:34 00076386300TRLO0 XLON 2 348.40 11:24:35 00076386301TRLO0 XLON 1 348.40 11:24:35 00076386302TRLO0 XLON 1 348.40 11:24:36 00076386303TRLO0 XLON 1 348.40 11:24:36 00076386304TRLO0 XLON 1 348.40 11:24:37 00076386305TRLO0 XLON 49 348.40 11:28:43 00076386395TRLO0 XLON 351 348.40 11:28:43 00076386396TRLO0 XLON 267 348.40 11:28:43 00076386397TRLO0 XLON 66 348.40 11:35:03 00076386623TRLO0 XLON 211 348.40 11:35:03 00076386624TRLO0 XLON 381 348.40 11:35:03 00076386625TRLO0 XLON 244 347.80 11:58:56 00076387095TRLO0 XLON 427 347.80 11:58:56 00076387096TRLO0 XLON 509 347.80 11:58:56 00076387097TRLO0 XLON 145 347.80 12:01:15 00076387155TRLO0 XLON 408 347.80 12:01:15 00076387156TRLO0 XLON 597 348.20 12:17:11 00076387394TRLO0 XLON 526 347.80 12:17:13 00076387395TRLO0 XLON 141 347.80 12:36:22 00076387720TRLO0 XLON 695 348.00 12:36:22 00076387721TRLO0 XLON 29 348.20 12:56:05 00076388065TRLO0 XLON 26 348.20 12:58:24 00076388222TRLO0 XLON 30 348.20 12:59:55 00076388284TRLO0 XLON 694 349.20 13:03:03 00076388399TRLO0 XLON 663 348.80 13:30:09 00076389159TRLO0 XLON 565 348.80 13:30:09 00076389160TRLO0 XLON 569 348.80 13:30:09 00076389161TRLO0 XLON 400 348.60 13:32:00 00076389211TRLO0 XLON 208 348.60 13:32:00 00076389212TRLO0 XLON 48 348.60 13:32:09 00076389220TRLO0 XLON 381 348.60 13:32:09 00076389221TRLO0 XLON 44 348.60 13:32:12 00076389223TRLO0 XLON 1186 349.20 14:04:43 00076390272TRLO0 XLON 584 349.20 14:04:43 00076390273TRLO0 XLON 692 349.20 14:04:43 00076390274TRLO0 XLON 32 349.20 14:04:43 00076390276TRLO0 XLON 323 349.20 14:04:43 00076390278TRLO0 XLON 393 349.20 14:04:43 00076390279TRLO0 XLON 636 349.20 14:04:43 00076390283TRLO0 XLON 609 348.40 14:04:49 00076390308TRLO0 XLON 19 347.40 14:15:01 00076390684TRLO0 XLON 20 347.40 14:15:06 00076390686TRLO0 XLON 302 347.40 14:15:12 00076390700TRLO0 XLON 310 347.40 14:15:12 00076390701TRLO0 XLON 22 347.40 14:16:46 00076390745TRLO0 XLON 17 347.40 14:16:47 00076390746TRLO0 XLON 642 347.40 14:16:47 00076390747TRLO0 XLON 1 347.40 14:16:48 00076390748TRLO0 XLON 25 348.20 14:27:52 00076391018TRLO0 XLON 695 347.80 14:27:54 00076391019TRLO0 XLON 486 347.40 14:30:39 00076391240TRLO0 XLON 87 347.40 14:30:39 00076391241TRLO0 XLON 230 347.40 14:32:32 00076391300TRLO0 XLON 397 347.40 14:32:32 00076391301TRLO0 XLON 590 347.40 14:42:06 00076391759TRLO0 XLON 646 347.40 14:45:06 00076391849TRLO0 XLON 222 347.40 14:45:06 00076391850TRLO0 XLON 134 347.40 14:45:06 00076391851TRLO0 XLON 57 347.40 14:45:06 00076391852TRLO0 XLON 114 347.40 14:45:06 00076391853TRLO0 XLON 576 347.00 14:46:43 00076391886TRLO0 XLON 533 346.20 14:46:46 00076391892TRLO0 XLON 41 346.20 14:46:46 00076391893TRLO0 XLON 1523 347.20 15:11:20 00076393141TRLO0 XLON 2311 347.20 15:11:20 00076393142TRLO0 XLON 647 347.20 15:11:20 00076393143TRLO0 XLON 36 347.40 15:14:20 00076393213TRLO0 XLON 662 347.00 15:14:24 00076393215TRLO0 XLON 24 346.80 15:14:24 00076393237TRLO0 XLON 501 346.80 15:14:24 00076393238TRLO0 XLON 97 346.80 15:14:24 00076393239TRLO0 XLON 173 347.00 15:21:20 00076393437TRLO0 XLON 526 347.00 15:21:20 00076393438TRLO0 XLON 388 347.40 15:25:47 00076393649TRLO0 XLON 216 347.40 15:25:47 00076393650TRLO0 XLON 424 346.80 15:33:52 00076394128TRLO0 XLON 186 346.80 15:33:52 00076394129TRLO0 XLON 608 346.80 15:33:52 00076394130TRLO0 XLON 16 347.60 15:40:27 00076394353TRLO0 XLON 567 348.60 15:49:27 00076394622TRLO0 XLON 652 348.60 15:49:27 00076394623TRLO0 XLON 1111 348.60 15:53:27 00076394751TRLO0 XLON 22 348.60 15:54:28 00076394810TRLO0 XLON 21 348.60 15:54:45 00076394821TRLO0 XLON 20 348.60 15:56:25 00076394863TRLO0 XLON 306 348.60 15:56:25 00076394864TRLO0 XLON 292 348.60 15:56:25 00076394865TRLO0 XLON 108 348.60 16:00:25 00076394989TRLO0 XLON 223 348.60 16:00:25 00076394990TRLO0 XLON 546 348.20 16:01:26 00076395016TRLO0 XLON 132 348.20 16:01:26 00076395017TRLO0 XLON 654 348.20 16:05:26 00076395182TRLO0 XLON 230 348.20 16:09:04 00076395296TRLO0 XLON 52 348.20 16:09:04 00076395297TRLO0 XLON 328 348.20 16:09:04 00076395298TRLO0 XLON 386 347.80 16:21:48 00076396020TRLO0 XLON 675 347.80 16:21:48 00076396021TRLO0 XLON 289 347.80 16:21:48 00076396022TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

