WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
28.07.25 | 08:01
4,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0204,20010:34
Dow Jones News
28.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             351.20p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             346.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             348.5185p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,821,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,225,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.5185

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
301               348.00      08:18:06          00076381721TRLO0      XLON 
 
300               348.00      08:18:06          00076381720TRLO0      XLON 
 
974               351.00      08:34:57          00076382184TRLO0      XLON 
 
133               351.20      08:44:11          00076382360TRLO0      XLON 
 
485               351.20      08:44:11          00076382361TRLO0      XLON 
 
682               351.20      08:44:11          00076382362TRLO0      XLON 
 
235               350.40      08:59:36          00076382651TRLO0      XLON 
 
446               350.40      08:59:36          00076382652TRLO0      XLON 
 
347               350.40      08:59:48          00076382653TRLO0      XLON 
 
256               350.40      08:59:48          00076382654TRLO0      XLON 
 
637               349.80      09:02:46          00076382761TRLO0      XLON 
 
381               350.20      09:27:10          00076383681TRLO0      XLON 
 
129               350.20      09:27:10          00076383682TRLO0      XLON 
 
175               350.20      09:27:10          00076383683TRLO0      XLON 
 
591               350.20      09:28:30          00076383720TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                350.20      09:28:35          00076383721TRLO0      XLON 
 
18                350.20      09:34:24          00076383832TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               350.20      09:34:56          00076383840TRLO0      XLON 
 
688               351.00      09:48:13          00076384074TRLO0      XLON 
 
296               351.00      09:48:35          00076384077TRLO0      XLON 
 
254               351.00      09:48:39          00076384078TRLO0      XLON 
 
128               351.00      09:48:39          00076384079TRLO0      XLON 
 
570               350.60      09:48:41          00076384081TRLO0      XLON 
 
30                350.20      09:48:41          00076384082TRLO0      XLON 
 
576               350.20      09:48:41          00076384083TRLO0      XLON 
 
676               350.00      09:48:41          00076384084TRLO0      XLON 
 
778               349.60      09:48:45          00076384085TRLO0      XLON 
 
75                349.40      09:49:01          00076384087TRLO0      XLON 
 
139               349.40      09:49:01          00076384088TRLO0      XLON 
 
588               349.20      10:00:19          00076384296TRLO0      XLON 
 
626               349.20      10:00:19          00076384297TRLO0      XLON 
 
567               349.00      10:01:43          00076384317TRLO0      XLON 
 
683               348.00      10:09:10          00076384490TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               348.00      10:32:40          00076385185TRLO0      XLON 
 
674               348.80      10:48:28          00076385558TRLO0      XLON 
 
320               348.60      10:49:55          00076385655TRLO0      XLON 
 
586               348.60      10:59:38          00076385823TRLO0      XLON 
 
85                347.60      11:08:31          00076386011TRLO0      XLON 
 
618               348.40      11:24:31          00076386297TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                348.40      11:24:34          00076386299TRLO0      XLON 
 
4                348.40      11:24:34          00076386300TRLO0      XLON 
 
2                348.40      11:24:35          00076386301TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.40      11:24:35          00076386302TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.40      11:24:36          00076386303TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.40      11:24:36          00076386304TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.40      11:24:37          00076386305TRLO0      XLON 
 
49                348.40      11:28:43          00076386395TRLO0      XLON 
 
351               348.40      11:28:43          00076386396TRLO0      XLON 
 
267               348.40      11:28:43          00076386397TRLO0      XLON 
 
66                348.40      11:35:03          00076386623TRLO0      XLON 
 
211               348.40      11:35:03          00076386624TRLO0      XLON 
 
381               348.40      11:35:03          00076386625TRLO0      XLON 
 
244               347.80      11:58:56          00076387095TRLO0      XLON 
 
427               347.80      11:58:56          00076387096TRLO0      XLON 
 
509               347.80      11:58:56          00076387097TRLO0      XLON 
 
145               347.80      12:01:15          00076387155TRLO0      XLON 
 
408               347.80      12:01:15          00076387156TRLO0      XLON 
 
597               348.20      12:17:11          00076387394TRLO0      XLON 
 
526               347.80      12:17:13          00076387395TRLO0      XLON 
 
141               347.80      12:36:22          00076387720TRLO0      XLON 
 
695               348.00      12:36:22          00076387721TRLO0      XLON 
 
29                348.20      12:56:05          00076388065TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                348.20      12:58:24          00076388222TRLO0      XLON 
 
30                348.20      12:59:55          00076388284TRLO0      XLON 
 
694               349.20      13:03:03          00076388399TRLO0      XLON 
 
663               348.80      13:30:09          00076389159TRLO0      XLON 
 
565               348.80      13:30:09          00076389160TRLO0      XLON 
 
569               348.80      13:30:09          00076389161TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               348.60      13:32:00          00076389211TRLO0      XLON 
 
208               348.60      13:32:00          00076389212TRLO0      XLON 
 
48                348.60      13:32:09          00076389220TRLO0      XLON 
 
381               348.60      13:32:09          00076389221TRLO0      XLON 
 
44                348.60      13:32:12          00076389223TRLO0      XLON 
 
1186               349.20      14:04:43          00076390272TRLO0      XLON 
 
584               349.20      14:04:43          00076390273TRLO0      XLON 
 
692               349.20      14:04:43          00076390274TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                349.20      14:04:43          00076390276TRLO0      XLON 
 
323               349.20      14:04:43          00076390278TRLO0      XLON 
 
393               349.20      14:04:43          00076390279TRLO0      XLON 
 
636               349.20      14:04:43          00076390283TRLO0      XLON 
 
609               348.40      14:04:49          00076390308TRLO0      XLON 
 
19                347.40      14:15:01          00076390684TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                347.40      14:15:06          00076390686TRLO0      XLON 
 
302               347.40      14:15:12          00076390700TRLO0      XLON 
 
310               347.40      14:15:12          00076390701TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                347.40      14:16:46          00076390745TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                347.40      14:16:47          00076390746TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               347.40      14:16:47          00076390747TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                347.40      14:16:48          00076390748TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                348.20      14:27:52          00076391018TRLO0      XLON 
 
695               347.80      14:27:54          00076391019TRLO0      XLON 
 
486               347.40      14:30:39          00076391240TRLO0      XLON 
 
87                347.40      14:30:39          00076391241TRLO0      XLON 
 
230               347.40      14:32:32          00076391300TRLO0      XLON 
 
397               347.40      14:32:32          00076391301TRLO0      XLON 
 
590               347.40      14:42:06          00076391759TRLO0      XLON 
 
646               347.40      14:45:06          00076391849TRLO0      XLON 
 
222               347.40      14:45:06          00076391850TRLO0      XLON 
 
134               347.40      14:45:06          00076391851TRLO0      XLON 
 
57                347.40      14:45:06          00076391852TRLO0      XLON 
 
114               347.40      14:45:06          00076391853TRLO0      XLON 
 
576               347.00      14:46:43          00076391886TRLO0      XLON 
 
533               346.20      14:46:46          00076391892TRLO0      XLON 
 
41                346.20      14:46:46          00076391893TRLO0      XLON 
 
1523               347.20      15:11:20          00076393141TRLO0      XLON 
 
2311               347.20      15:11:20          00076393142TRLO0      XLON 
 
647               347.20      15:11:20          00076393143TRLO0      XLON 
 
36                347.40      15:14:20          00076393213TRLO0      XLON 
 
662               347.00      15:14:24          00076393215TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                346.80      15:14:24          00076393237TRLO0      XLON 
 
501               346.80      15:14:24          00076393238TRLO0      XLON 
 
97                346.80      15:14:24          00076393239TRLO0      XLON 
 
173               347.00      15:21:20          00076393437TRLO0      XLON 
 
526               347.00      15:21:20          00076393438TRLO0      XLON 
 
388               347.40      15:25:47          00076393649TRLO0      XLON 
 
216               347.40      15:25:47          00076393650TRLO0      XLON 
 
424               346.80      15:33:52          00076394128TRLO0      XLON 
 
186               346.80      15:33:52          00076394129TRLO0      XLON 
 
608               346.80      15:33:52          00076394130TRLO0      XLON 
 
16                347.60      15:40:27          00076394353TRLO0      XLON 
 
567               348.60      15:49:27          00076394622TRLO0      XLON 
 
652               348.60      15:49:27          00076394623TRLO0      XLON 
 
1111               348.60      15:53:27          00076394751TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                348.60      15:54:28          00076394810TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                348.60      15:54:45          00076394821TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                348.60      15:56:25          00076394863TRLO0      XLON 
 
306               348.60      15:56:25          00076394864TRLO0      XLON 
 
292               348.60      15:56:25          00076394865TRLO0      XLON 
 
108               348.60      16:00:25          00076394989TRLO0      XLON 
 
223               348.60      16:00:25          00076394990TRLO0      XLON 
 
546               348.20      16:01:26          00076395016TRLO0      XLON 
 
132               348.20      16:01:26          00076395017TRLO0      XLON 
 
654               348.20      16:05:26          00076395182TRLO0      XLON 
 
230               348.20      16:09:04          00076395296TRLO0      XLON 
 
52                348.20      16:09:04          00076395297TRLO0      XLON 
 
328               348.20      16:09:04          00076395298TRLO0      XLON 
 
386               347.80      16:21:48          00076396020TRLO0      XLON 
 
675               347.80      16:21:48          00076396021TRLO0      XLON 
 
289               347.80      16:21:48          00076396022TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  397056 
EQS News ID:  2174938 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2174938&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
