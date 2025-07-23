Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             30,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             357.20p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             344.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             349.7689p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,671,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,375,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 349.7689

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
882               357.20      08:30:06          00076331625TRLO0      XLON 
 
857               356.80      08:30:06          00076331626TRLO0      XLON 
 
786               353.40      09:29:54          00076333204TRLO0      XLON 
 
849               353.00      10:45:50          00076334694TRLO0      XLON 
 
778               352.40      10:45:55          00076334697TRLO0      XLON 
 
78                352.40      10:45:55          00076334698TRLO0      XLON 
 
803               351.40      11:10:06          00076335190TRLO0      XLON 
 
803               350.60      11:13:34          00076335301TRLO0      XLON 
 
845               349.60      11:13:35          00076335302TRLO0      XLON 
 
398               349.40      11:19:52          00076335543TRLO0      XLON 
 
335               349.40      11:27:09          00076335659TRLO0      XLON 
 
871               349.40      11:52:45          00076336007TRLO0      XLON 
 
232               349.40      12:22:10          00076336683TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               349.20      12:22:30          00076336692TRLO0      XLON 
 
74                349.20      12:22:30          00076336691TRLO0      XLON 
 
4                350.80      12:43:20          00076337100TRLO0      XLON 
 
838               350.60      12:43:21          00076337101TRLO0      XLON 
 
615               349.80      13:00:07          00076337492TRLO0      XLON 
 
252               349.80      13:00:07          00076337491TRLO0      XLON 
 
709               349.40      13:12:42          00076337699TRLO0      XLON 
 
401               347.80      13:20:03          00076337920TRLO0      XLON 
 
318               347.80      13:20:03          00076337921TRLO0      XLON 
 
340               348.40      13:54:58          00076338689TRLO0      XLON 
 
480               348.40      13:54:58          00076338690TRLO0      XLON 
 
7                348.60      14:01:50          00076338970TRLO0      XLON 
 
766               348.60      14:01:50          00076338971TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                350.00      14:22:51          00076339992TRLO0      XLON 
 
874               350.20      14:30:51          00076340291TRLO0      XLON 
 
819               350.20      14:30:51          00076340292TRLO0      XLON 
 
1100               350.20      14:30:51          00076340293TRLO0      XLON 
 
170               350.20      14:30:51          00076340294TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               350.60      14:40:20          00076340847TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                350.60      14:40:30          00076340866TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                350.60      14:40:30          00076340865TRLO0      XLON 
 
881               350.60      14:41:10          00076340898TRLO0      XLON 
 
812               350.00      14:46:48          00076341200TRLO0      XLON 
 
350               348.40      14:58:16          00076341960TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               349.60      15:05:52          00076342391TRLO0      XLON 
 
238               349.60      15:05:52          00076342392TRLO0      XLON 
 
884               349.60      15:12:01          00076342695TRLO0      XLON 
 
66                350.40      15:23:05          00076343161TRLO0      XLON 
 
382               350.40      15:24:45          00076343244TRLO0      XLON 
 
314               350.40      15:24:45          00076343245TRLO0      XLON 
 
1100               350.40      15:24:45          00076343246TRLO0      XLON 
 
335               350.40      15:24:45          00076343247TRLO0      XLON 
 
310               348.80      15:30:48          00076343491TRLO0      XLON 
 
802               348.40      15:31:39          00076343547TRLO0      XLON 
 
230               347.60      15:35:30          00076343705TRLO0      XLON 
 
74                347.60      15:35:30          00076343704TRLO0      XLON 
 
719               346.80      15:39:24          00076343959TRLO0      XLON 
 
869               345.60      15:46:24          00076344250TRLO0      XLON 
 
320               346.00      15:56:50          00076344636TRLO0      XLON 
 
296               346.00      15:56:50          00076344637TRLO0      XLON 
 
220               346.00      15:56:50          00076344635TRLO0      XLON 
 
729               346.00      16:03:00          00076344874TRLO0      XLON 
 
664               346.00      16:07:15          00076344995TRLO0      XLON 
 
95                346.00      16:07:15          00076344996TRLO0      XLON 
 
251               345.00      16:12:10          00076345192TRLO0      XLON 
 
214               345.00      16:12:10          00076345191TRLO0      XLON 
 
586               344.60      16:15:06          00076345328TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396661 
EQS News ID:  2173232 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173232&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
