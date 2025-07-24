Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 348.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 343.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 345.1881p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,721,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,325,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 345.1881

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 695 348.00 08:15:34 00076347029TRLO0 XLON 576 348.60 08:29:00 00076347489TRLO0 XLON 196 347.60 08:33:25 00076347621TRLO0 XLON 370 347.60 08:35:24 00076347707TRLO0 XLON 610 347.60 09:19:27 00076349288TRLO0 XLON 636 347.20 09:19:27 00076349289TRLO0 XLON 612 347.00 09:19:51 00076349371TRLO0 XLON 406 346.20 09:20:13 00076349381TRLO0 XLON 214 346.20 09:20:13 00076349387TRLO0 XLON 44 346.20 09:20:14 00076349390TRLO0 XLON 917 346.00 09:22:48 00076349484TRLO0 XLON 893 346.00 09:22:48 00076349485TRLO0 XLON 618 345.80 09:22:48 00076349486TRLO0 XLON 658 345.20 09:45:57 00076349992TRLO0 XLON 625 345.00 10:19:43 00076350681TRLO0 XLON 57 345.00 10:22:27 00076350782TRLO0 XLON 17 345.00 10:22:27 00076350783TRLO0 XLON 695 345.00 10:23:09 00076350831TRLO0 XLON 635 345.00 10:23:11 00076350835TRLO0 XLON 579 344.80 10:23:48 00076350872TRLO0 XLON 622 344.60 10:27:17 00076350957TRLO0 XLON 616 344.40 10:57:13 00076351734TRLO0 XLON 646 343.60 11:00:08 00076351778TRLO0 XLON 608 345.20 11:11:44 00076352226TRLO0 XLON 139 345.80 11:14:21 00076352344TRLO0 XLON 700 345.80 11:23:21 00076352663TRLO0 XLON 699 345.80 11:43:55 00076353111TRLO0 XLON 755 344.80 11:46:38 00076353150TRLO0 XLON 2511 345.00 12:53:48 00076354449TRLO0 XLON 959 345.00 12:53:48 00076354450TRLO0 XLON 615 345.00 12:53:48 00076354451TRLO0 XLON 19 345.20 12:58:29 00076354540TRLO0 XLON 250 345.20 12:58:29 00076354541TRLO0 XLON 449 345.20 12:58:29 00076354542TRLO0 XLON 597 345.00 13:01:00 00076354594TRLO0 XLON 82 345.80 13:24:25 00076354892TRLO0 XLON 626 345.80 13:24:29 00076354893TRLO0 XLON 691 345.80 13:25:29 00076354903TRLO0 XLON 1080 345.80 13:26:11 00076354907TRLO0 XLON 664 345.40 13:40:01 00076355105TRLO0 XLON 82 345.40 13:48:20 00076355197TRLO0 XLON 608 345.20 13:48:20 00076355198TRLO0 XLON 140 345.00 13:48:25 00076355200TRLO0 XLON 468 345.00 13:48:25 00076355201TRLO0 XLON 122 345.80 14:24:15 00076356116TRLO0 XLON 20 345.80 14:24:15 00076356117TRLO0 XLON 807 345.40 14:24:15 00076356118TRLO0 XLON 654 345.40 14:25:15 00076356146TRLO0 XLON 183 345.60 14:31:53 00076356415TRLO0 XLON 88 345.60 14:33:13 00076356514TRLO0 XLON 484 345.60 14:33:13 00076356515TRLO0 XLON 420 345.60 14:34:12 00076356550TRLO0 XLON 282 345.60 14:34:12 00076356551TRLO0 XLON 663 345.00 14:35:00 00076356578TRLO0 XLON 616 344.40 14:40:31 00076356833TRLO0 XLON 678 344.20 14:44:25 00076357057TRLO0 XLON 608 344.20 14:51:10 00076357384TRLO0 XLON 634 344.20 14:51:10 00076357385TRLO0 XLON 74 344.20 14:51:10 00076357386TRLO0 XLON 591 344.20 14:51:10 00076357387TRLO0 XLON 631 343.80 14:56:16 00076357677TRLO0 XLON 437 343.00 14:58:01 00076357905TRLO0 XLON 156 343.00 15:00:25 00076358052TRLO0 XLON 274 343.00 15:00:25 00076358053TRLO0 XLON 295 343.00 15:05:56 00076358380TRLO0 XLON 96 343.00 15:05:56 00076358381TRLO0 XLON 613 343.80 15:12:45 00076358869TRLO0 XLON 644 343.80 15:12:45 00076358870TRLO0 XLON 438 343.40 15:13:54 00076358917TRLO0 XLON 51 345.20 15:33:29 00076359879TRLO0 XLON 89 345.20 15:33:29 00076359880TRLO0 XLON 2471 345.20 15:33:29 00076359881TRLO0 XLON 660 345.00 15:33:30 00076359882TRLO0 XLON 739 345.00 15:33:30 00076359883TRLO0 XLON 14 344.40 15:38:00 00076360102TRLO0 XLON 321 344.40 15:38:00 00076360103TRLO0 XLON 154 344.40 15:39:00 00076360295TRLO0 XLON 700 344.80 15:45:43 00076360741TRLO0 XLON 18 344.80 15:45:43 00076360742TRLO0 XLON 638 344.80 15:51:43 00076361070TRLO0 XLON 630 344.80 15:51:43 00076361071TRLO0 XLON 279 345.00 15:51:43 00076361072TRLO0 XLON 642 345.00 16:01:06 00076361629TRLO0 XLON 616 345.00 16:01:06 00076361630TRLO0 XLON 675 345.00 16:01:06 00076361631TRLO0 XLON 604 345.00 16:01:06 00076361632TRLO0 XLON 638 345.00 16:07:06 00076362217TRLO0 XLON 577 344.80 16:07:06 00076362218TRLO0 XLON 296 345.80 16:09:43 00076362441TRLO0 XLON 368 345.80 16:09:43 00076362442TRLO0 XLON 70 345.80 16:12:02 00076362592TRLO0 XLON 89 345.80 16:12:02 00076362593TRLO0 XLON 350 345.80 16:12:02 00076362594TRLO0 XLON 174 345.80 16:12:02 00076362595TRLO0 XLON 690 345.60 16:13:02 00076362680TRLO0 XLON 678 344.80 16:15:02 00076362803TRLO0 XLON 425 344.60 16:17:35 00076362962TRLO0 XLON 242 344.60 16:20:43 00076363164TRLO0 XLON 211 344.60 16:20:43 00076363165TRLO0 XLON 374 344.60 16:20:43 00076363166TRLO0 XLON 330 345.00 16:23:21 00076363341TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 396793 EQS News ID: 2173824 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173824&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)