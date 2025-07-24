Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
24.07.25 | 08:02
4,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Dow Jones News
24.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             348.60p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             343.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             345.1881p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,721,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,325,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 345.1881

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
695               348.00      08:15:34          00076347029TRLO0      XLON 
 
576               348.60      08:29:00          00076347489TRLO0      XLON 
 
196               347.60      08:33:25          00076347621TRLO0      XLON 
 
370               347.60      08:35:24          00076347707TRLO0      XLON 
 
610               347.60      09:19:27          00076349288TRLO0      XLON 
 
636               347.20      09:19:27          00076349289TRLO0      XLON 
 
612               347.00      09:19:51          00076349371TRLO0      XLON 
 
406               346.20      09:20:13          00076349381TRLO0      XLON 
 
214               346.20      09:20:13          00076349387TRLO0      XLON 
 
44                346.20      09:20:14          00076349390TRLO0      XLON 
 
917               346.00      09:22:48          00076349484TRLO0      XLON 
 
893               346.00      09:22:48          00076349485TRLO0      XLON 
 
618               345.80      09:22:48          00076349486TRLO0      XLON 
 
658               345.20      09:45:57          00076349992TRLO0      XLON 
 
625               345.00      10:19:43          00076350681TRLO0      XLON 
 
57                345.00      10:22:27          00076350782TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                345.00      10:22:27          00076350783TRLO0      XLON 
 
695               345.00      10:23:09          00076350831TRLO0      XLON 
 
635               345.00      10:23:11          00076350835TRLO0      XLON 
 
579               344.80      10:23:48          00076350872TRLO0      XLON 
 
622               344.60      10:27:17          00076350957TRLO0      XLON 
 
616               344.40      10:57:13          00076351734TRLO0      XLON 
 
646               343.60      11:00:08          00076351778TRLO0      XLON 
 
608               345.20      11:11:44          00076352226TRLO0      XLON 
 
139               345.80      11:14:21          00076352344TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               345.80      11:23:21          00076352663TRLO0      XLON 
 
699               345.80      11:43:55          00076353111TRLO0      XLON 
 
755               344.80      11:46:38          00076353150TRLO0      XLON 
 
2511               345.00      12:53:48          00076354449TRLO0      XLON 
 
959               345.00      12:53:48          00076354450TRLO0      XLON 
 
615               345.00      12:53:48          00076354451TRLO0      XLON 
 
19                345.20      12:58:29          00076354540TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               345.20      12:58:29          00076354541TRLO0      XLON 
 
449               345.20      12:58:29          00076354542TRLO0      XLON 
 
597               345.00      13:01:00          00076354594TRLO0      XLON 
 
82                345.80      13:24:25          00076354892TRLO0      XLON 
 
626               345.80      13:24:29          00076354893TRLO0      XLON 
 
691               345.80      13:25:29          00076354903TRLO0      XLON 
 
1080               345.80      13:26:11          00076354907TRLO0      XLON 
 
664               345.40      13:40:01          00076355105TRLO0      XLON 
 
82                345.40      13:48:20          00076355197TRLO0      XLON 
 
608               345.20      13:48:20          00076355198TRLO0      XLON 
 
140               345.00      13:48:25          00076355200TRLO0      XLON 
 
468               345.00      13:48:25          00076355201TRLO0      XLON 
 
122               345.80      14:24:15          00076356116TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                345.80      14:24:15          00076356117TRLO0      XLON 
 
807               345.40      14:24:15          00076356118TRLO0      XLON 
 
654               345.40      14:25:15          00076356146TRLO0      XLON 
 
183               345.60      14:31:53          00076356415TRLO0      XLON 
 
88                345.60      14:33:13          00076356514TRLO0      XLON 
 
484               345.60      14:33:13          00076356515TRLO0      XLON 
 
420               345.60      14:34:12          00076356550TRLO0      XLON 
 
282               345.60      14:34:12          00076356551TRLO0      XLON 
 
663               345.00      14:35:00          00076356578TRLO0      XLON 
 
616               344.40      14:40:31          00076356833TRLO0      XLON 
 
678               344.20      14:44:25          00076357057TRLO0      XLON 
 
608               344.20      14:51:10          00076357384TRLO0      XLON 
 
634               344.20      14:51:10          00076357385TRLO0      XLON 
 
74                344.20      14:51:10          00076357386TRLO0      XLON 
 
591               344.20      14:51:10          00076357387TRLO0      XLON 
 
631               343.80      14:56:16          00076357677TRLO0      XLON 
 
437               343.00      14:58:01          00076357905TRLO0      XLON 
 
156               343.00      15:00:25          00076358052TRLO0      XLON 
 
274               343.00      15:00:25          00076358053TRLO0      XLON 
 
295               343.00      15:05:56          00076358380TRLO0      XLON 
 
96                343.00      15:05:56          00076358381TRLO0      XLON 
 
613               343.80      15:12:45          00076358869TRLO0      XLON 
 
644               343.80      15:12:45          00076358870TRLO0      XLON 
 
438               343.40      15:13:54          00076358917TRLO0      XLON 
 
51                345.20      15:33:29          00076359879TRLO0      XLON 
 
89                345.20      15:33:29          00076359880TRLO0      XLON 
 
2471               345.20      15:33:29          00076359881TRLO0      XLON 
 
660               345.00      15:33:30          00076359882TRLO0      XLON 
 
739               345.00      15:33:30          00076359883TRLO0      XLON 
 
14                344.40      15:38:00          00076360102TRLO0      XLON 
 
321               344.40      15:38:00          00076360103TRLO0      XLON 
 
154               344.40      15:39:00          00076360295TRLO0      XLON 
 
700               344.80      15:45:43          00076360741TRLO0      XLON 
 
18                344.80      15:45:43          00076360742TRLO0      XLON 
 
638               344.80      15:51:43          00076361070TRLO0      XLON 
 
630               344.80      15:51:43          00076361071TRLO0      XLON 
 
279               345.00      15:51:43          00076361072TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               345.00      16:01:06          00076361629TRLO0      XLON 
 
616               345.00      16:01:06          00076361630TRLO0      XLON 
 
675               345.00      16:01:06          00076361631TRLO0      XLON 
 
604               345.00      16:01:06          00076361632TRLO0      XLON 
 
638               345.00      16:07:06          00076362217TRLO0      XLON 
 
577               344.80      16:07:06          00076362218TRLO0      XLON 
 
296               345.80      16:09:43          00076362441TRLO0      XLON 
 
368               345.80      16:09:43          00076362442TRLO0      XLON 
 
70                345.80      16:12:02          00076362592TRLO0      XLON 
 
89                345.80      16:12:02          00076362593TRLO0      XLON 
 
350               345.80      16:12:02          00076362594TRLO0      XLON 
 
174               345.80      16:12:02          00076362595TRLO0      XLON 
 
690               345.60      16:13:02          00076362680TRLO0      XLON 
 
678               344.80      16:15:02          00076362803TRLO0      XLON 
 
425               344.60      16:17:35          00076362962TRLO0      XLON 
 
242               344.60      16:20:43          00076363164TRLO0      XLON 
 
211               344.60      16:20:43          00076363165TRLO0      XLON 
 
374               344.60      16:20:43          00076363166TRLO0      XLON 
 
330               345.00      16:23:21          00076363341TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396793 
EQS News ID:  2173824 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173824&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
