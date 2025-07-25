Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 25-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 355.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 348.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 352.6037p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,771,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,275,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 352.6037

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 586 349.00 08:12:57 00076364797TRLO0 XLON 682 348.60 08:17:30 00076364871TRLO0 XLON 622 348.60 08:17:30 00076364872TRLO0 XLON 2150 349.20 08:18:43 00076364935TRLO0 XLON 571 348.60 08:19:43 00076364977TRLO0 XLON 929 349.60 08:22:26 00076365121TRLO0 XLON 6 349.60 08:22:37 00076365126TRLO0 XLON 629 349.60 08:22:37 00076365127TRLO0 XLON 613 349.20 08:23:01 00076365154TRLO0 XLON 584 350.60 08:32:39 00076365558TRLO0 XLON 660 349.80 08:33:33 00076365581TRLO0 XLON 592 350.80 08:50:10 00076366399TRLO0 XLON 599 350.20 08:51:17 00076366416TRLO0 XLON 574 351.20 08:56:04 00076366558TRLO0 XLON 691 353.60 09:09:19 00076366876TRLO0 XLON 615 353.40 09:09:19 00076366877TRLO0 XLON 568 353.60 09:09:19 00076366878TRLO0 XLON 638 353.00 09:10:05 00076366911TRLO0 XLON 195 352.40 09:11:51 00076366941TRLO0 XLON 400 352.40 09:11:51 00076366942TRLO0 XLON 49 352.40 09:11:51 00076366943TRLO0 XLON 594 352.60 09:26:18 00076367239TRLO0 XLON 633 353.00 09:39:19 00076367809TRLO0 XLON 31 353.40 09:45:47 00076368128TRLO0 XLON 2353 355.40 09:53:33 00076368511TRLO0 XLON 646 355.40 09:53:33 00076368512TRLO0 XLON 676 355.00 10:00:05 00076368707TRLO0 XLON 1100 354.80 10:00:05 00076368708TRLO0 XLON 568 354.20 10:06:55 00076368894TRLO0 XLON 812 353.80 10:06:56 00076368899TRLO0 XLON 305 353.60 10:25:49 00076369439TRLO0 XLON 361 353.60 10:25:49 00076369440TRLO0 XLON 624 352.40 10:28:56 00076369563TRLO0 XLON 681 352.00 10:37:48 00076369733TRLO0 XLON 598 353.40 11:11:03 00076370562TRLO0 XLON 669 353.80 11:25:12 00076370839TRLO0 XLON 838 353.60 11:25:45 00076370853TRLO0 XLON 927 351.60 11:53:06 00076371994TRLO0 XLON 21 351.60 12:44:35 00076372903TRLO0 XLON 619 351.60 12:44:35 00076372904TRLO0 XLON 674 353.40 12:45:42 00076372918TRLO0 XLON 150 353.40 12:52:53 00076373123TRLO0 XLON 1 353.40 12:52:53 00076373124TRLO0 XLON 426 353.40 12:52:53 00076373125TRLO0 XLON 4 353.20 12:52:54 00076373127TRLO0 XLON 3 353.20 12:52:54 00076373128TRLO0 XLON 2 353.20 12:52:55 00076373129TRLO0 XLON 1 353.20 12:52:55 00076373130TRLO0 XLON 1 353.20 12:52:56 00076373131TRLO0 XLON 1 353.20 12:52:56 00076373132TRLO0 XLON 1 353.20 12:53:20 00076373134TRLO0 XLON 21 353.20 12:57:38 00076373188TRLO0 XLON 399 353.20 12:57:38 00076373189TRLO0 XLON 173 353.20 12:57:38 00076373190TRLO0 XLON 650 352.40 12:59:56 00076373238TRLO0 XLON 21 352.20 13:23:24 00076373708TRLO0 XLON 615 352.20 13:23:24 00076373709TRLO0 XLON 1 352.40 13:26:39 00076373844TRLO0 XLON 1060 352.80 13:32:09 00076373952TRLO0 XLON 21 352.60 13:35:45 00076374009TRLO0 XLON 400 352.60 13:35:47 00076374012TRLO0 XLON 146 352.60 13:35:47 00076374013TRLO0 XLON 582 352.40 13:35:50 00076374014TRLO0 XLON 622 353.60 13:59:24 00076374551TRLO0 XLON 619 353.60 13:59:24 00076374553TRLO0 XLON 644 353.00 14:02:46 00076374670TRLO0 XLON 261 352.40 14:04:26 00076374708TRLO0 XLON 357 352.40 14:04:26 00076374709TRLO0 XLON 21 355.00 14:21:32 00076375066TRLO0 XLON 627 355.00 14:21:32 00076375067TRLO0 XLON 2 354.40 14:21:36 00076375069TRLO0 XLON 673 354.40 14:21:36 00076375070TRLO0 XLON 610 354.80 14:30:29 00076375388TRLO0 XLON 96 354.80 14:30:29 00076375389TRLO0 XLON 224 354.80 14:30:29 00076375390TRLO0 XLON 334 354.80 14:30:29 00076375391TRLO0 XLON 400 355.00 14:30:29 00076375392TRLO0 XLON 401 355.00 14:30:29 00076375393TRLO0 XLON 33 355.00 14:30:29 00076375394TRLO0 XLON 654 354.20 14:48:42 00076376180TRLO0 XLON 602 354.00 14:48:45 00076376181TRLO0 XLON 165 354.40 14:54:30 00076376513TRLO0 XLON 222 354.40 14:54:30 00076376514TRLO0 XLON 1 354.40 14:55:30 00076376564TRLO0 XLON 400 354.00 14:59:20 00076376793TRLO0 XLON 262 354.00 14:59:20 00076376794TRLO0 XLON 400 353.40 15:00:16 00076376835TRLO0 XLON 172 353.40 15:00:16 00076376836TRLO0 XLON 21 353.00 15:09:56 00076377090TRLO0 XLON 598 353.00 15:09:56 00076377091TRLO0 XLON 379 352.60 15:12:57 00076377214TRLO0 XLON 242 352.60 15:12:57 00076377215TRLO0 XLON 833 351.80 15:20:15 00076377584TRLO0 XLON 585 352.00 15:32:50 00076378103TRLO0 XLON 570 352.00 15:32:50 00076378104TRLO0 XLON 899 352.40 15:39:50 00076378316TRLO0 XLON 697 352.40 15:41:50 00076378402TRLO0 XLON 630 352.60 15:46:50 00076378577TRLO0 XLON 649 352.60 15:48:50 00076378625TRLO0 XLON 590 352.60 15:53:50 00076378804TRLO0 XLON 70 352.80 15:55:50 00076378868TRLO0 XLON 330 352.80 15:55:50 00076378869TRLO0 XLON 59 352.60 15:58:50 00076378988TRLO0 XLON 206 352.80 15:58:50 00076378989TRLO0 XLON 318 352.80 15:58:50 00076378990TRLO0 XLON 8 353.00 16:09:32 00076379626TRLO0 XLON 612 353.00 16:10:54 00076379685TRLO0 XLON 606 352.60 16:11:38 00076379701TRLO0 XLON 60 353.20 16:16:54 00076379981TRLO0 XLON 124 353.20 16:16:54 00076379982TRLO0 XLON 30 353.20 16:16:54 00076379983TRLO0 XLON 223 353.20 16:16:54 00076379984TRLO0 XLON 497 352.20 16:20:34 00076380154TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

