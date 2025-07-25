Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
25.07.25 | 08:12
4,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0004,18009:58
Dow Jones News
25.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             355.40p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             348.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             352.6037p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,771,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,275,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 352.6037

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
586               349.00      08:12:57          00076364797TRLO0      XLON 
 
682               348.60      08:17:30          00076364871TRLO0      XLON 
 
622               348.60      08:17:30          00076364872TRLO0      XLON 
 
2150               349.20      08:18:43          00076364935TRLO0      XLON 
 
571               348.60      08:19:43          00076364977TRLO0      XLON 
 
929               349.60      08:22:26          00076365121TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                349.60      08:22:37          00076365126TRLO0      XLON 
 
629               349.60      08:22:37          00076365127TRLO0      XLON 
 
613               349.20      08:23:01          00076365154TRLO0      XLON 
 
584               350.60      08:32:39          00076365558TRLO0      XLON 
 
660               349.80      08:33:33          00076365581TRLO0      XLON 
 
592               350.80      08:50:10          00076366399TRLO0      XLON 
 
599               350.20      08:51:17          00076366416TRLO0      XLON 
 
574               351.20      08:56:04          00076366558TRLO0      XLON 
 
691               353.60      09:09:19          00076366876TRLO0      XLON 
 
615               353.40      09:09:19          00076366877TRLO0      XLON 
 
568               353.60      09:09:19          00076366878TRLO0      XLON 
 
638               353.00      09:10:05          00076366911TRLO0      XLON 
 
195               352.40      09:11:51          00076366941TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               352.40      09:11:51          00076366942TRLO0      XLON 
 
49                352.40      09:11:51          00076366943TRLO0      XLON 
 
594               352.60      09:26:18          00076367239TRLO0      XLON 
 
633               353.00      09:39:19          00076367809TRLO0      XLON 
 
31                353.40      09:45:47          00076368128TRLO0      XLON 
 
2353               355.40      09:53:33          00076368511TRLO0      XLON 
 
646               355.40      09:53:33          00076368512TRLO0      XLON 
 
676               355.00      10:00:05          00076368707TRLO0      XLON 
 
1100               354.80      10:00:05          00076368708TRLO0      XLON 
 
568               354.20      10:06:55          00076368894TRLO0      XLON 
 
812               353.80      10:06:56          00076368899TRLO0      XLON 
 
305               353.60      10:25:49          00076369439TRLO0      XLON 
 
361               353.60      10:25:49          00076369440TRLO0      XLON 
 
624               352.40      10:28:56          00076369563TRLO0      XLON 
 
681               352.00      10:37:48          00076369733TRLO0      XLON 
 
598               353.40      11:11:03          00076370562TRLO0      XLON 
 
669               353.80      11:25:12          00076370839TRLO0      XLON 
 
838               353.60      11:25:45          00076370853TRLO0      XLON 
 
927               351.60      11:53:06          00076371994TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                351.60      12:44:35          00076372903TRLO0      XLON 
 
619               351.60      12:44:35          00076372904TRLO0      XLON 
 
674               353.40      12:45:42          00076372918TRLO0      XLON 
 
150               353.40      12:52:53          00076373123TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                353.40      12:52:53          00076373124TRLO0      XLON 
 
426               353.40      12:52:53          00076373125TRLO0      XLON 
 
4                353.20      12:52:54          00076373127TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                353.20      12:52:54          00076373128TRLO0      XLON 
 
2                353.20      12:52:55          00076373129TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                353.20      12:52:55          00076373130TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                353.20      12:52:56          00076373131TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                353.20      12:52:56          00076373132TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                353.20      12:53:20          00076373134TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                353.20      12:57:38          00076373188TRLO0      XLON 
 
399               353.20      12:57:38          00076373189TRLO0      XLON 
 
173               353.20      12:57:38          00076373190TRLO0      XLON 
 
650               352.40      12:59:56          00076373238TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                352.20      13:23:24          00076373708TRLO0      XLON 
 
615               352.20      13:23:24          00076373709TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                352.40      13:26:39          00076373844TRLO0      XLON 
 
1060               352.80      13:32:09          00076373952TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                352.60      13:35:45          00076374009TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               352.60      13:35:47          00076374012TRLO0      XLON 
 
146               352.60      13:35:47          00076374013TRLO0      XLON 
 
582               352.40      13:35:50          00076374014TRLO0      XLON 
 
622               353.60      13:59:24          00076374551TRLO0      XLON 
 
619               353.60      13:59:24          00076374553TRLO0      XLON 
 
644               353.00      14:02:46          00076374670TRLO0      XLON 
 
261               352.40      14:04:26          00076374708TRLO0      XLON 
 
357               352.40      14:04:26          00076374709TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                355.00      14:21:32          00076375066TRLO0      XLON 
 
627               355.00      14:21:32          00076375067TRLO0      XLON 
 
2                354.40      14:21:36          00076375069TRLO0      XLON 
 
673               354.40      14:21:36          00076375070TRLO0      XLON 
 
610               354.80      14:30:29          00076375388TRLO0      XLON 
 
96                354.80      14:30:29          00076375389TRLO0      XLON 
 
224               354.80      14:30:29          00076375390TRLO0      XLON 
 
334               354.80      14:30:29          00076375391TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               355.00      14:30:29          00076375392TRLO0      XLON 
 
401               355.00      14:30:29          00076375393TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                355.00      14:30:29          00076375394TRLO0      XLON 
 
654               354.20      14:48:42          00076376180TRLO0      XLON 
 
602               354.00      14:48:45          00076376181TRLO0      XLON 
 
165               354.40      14:54:30          00076376513TRLO0      XLON 
 
222               354.40      14:54:30          00076376514TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                354.40      14:55:30          00076376564TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               354.00      14:59:20          00076376793TRLO0      XLON 
 
262               354.00      14:59:20          00076376794TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               353.40      15:00:16          00076376835TRLO0      XLON 
 
172               353.40      15:00:16          00076376836TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                353.00      15:09:56          00076377090TRLO0      XLON 
 
598               353.00      15:09:56          00076377091TRLO0      XLON 
 
379               352.60      15:12:57          00076377214TRLO0      XLON 
 
242               352.60      15:12:57          00076377215TRLO0      XLON 
 
833               351.80      15:20:15          00076377584TRLO0      XLON 
 
585               352.00      15:32:50          00076378103TRLO0      XLON 
 
570               352.00      15:32:50          00076378104TRLO0      XLON 
 
899               352.40      15:39:50          00076378316TRLO0      XLON 
 
697               352.40      15:41:50          00076378402TRLO0      XLON 
 
630               352.60      15:46:50          00076378577TRLO0      XLON 
 
649               352.60      15:48:50          00076378625TRLO0      XLON 
 
590               352.60      15:53:50          00076378804TRLO0      XLON 
 
70                352.80      15:55:50          00076378868TRLO0      XLON 
 
330               352.80      15:55:50          00076378869TRLO0      XLON 
 
59                352.60      15:58:50          00076378988TRLO0      XLON 
 
206               352.80      15:58:50          00076378989TRLO0      XLON 
 
318               352.80      15:58:50          00076378990TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                353.00      16:09:32          00076379626TRLO0      XLON 
 
612               353.00      16:10:54          00076379685TRLO0      XLON 
 
606               352.60      16:11:38          00076379701TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                353.20      16:16:54          00076379981TRLO0      XLON 
 
124               353.20      16:16:54          00076379982TRLO0      XLON 
 
30                353.20      16:16:54          00076379983TRLO0      XLON 
 
223               353.20      16:16:54          00076379984TRLO0      XLON 
 
497               352.20      16:20:34          00076380154TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396936 
EQS News ID:  2174480 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2174480&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
