

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (NMEHF.PK) and Phu My Hung Development Corporation, a Vietnamese urban infrastructure developer, have jointly launched Hong Hac City Project, a township, in Bac Ninh, which is adjacent to Hanoi.



This project aims to deliver a sustainable township, with a total project cost of around 285 billion yen on an area of 200 hectares, Nomura Real Estate said in a statement on Monday.



Nomura will develop around 2,850 low-rise homes, along with parks, a clubhouse, schools, hospitals, and commercial facilities in this prime location.



The township site is located around 20km from central Hanoi and close to National Route 17, which links key industrial zones with the capital city of Vietnam.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News