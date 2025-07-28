Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces it has advanced funds to DogeCoin Mining Technologies Corp. ("DogeCoin Mining") for the purchase of an additional ten (10) ElphaPex DG1+ miners for the mining of Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC") bringing the total number of DG1+ miners purchased to date to twenty (20). These miners will be installed and professionally managed at the third party owned, 11 MW renewable energy powered facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has secured preferential pricing of USD $5,400 per unit for a total purchase of USD $108,000 for the twenty mining units.





Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd., stated: "We have now forwarded the necessary funds to complete our initial DG1+ Miner purchase order of twenty units and look forward to the installation of these mining rigs at the purpose built and professionally managed,11 MW renewable energy powered facility in Quebec, Canada. These high efficiency ASIC mining rigs will be deployed and optimized to commence Dogecoin and Litecoin mining operations."

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

