The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
The Diverse Income Trust plc
28thJuly 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 25thJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
25th July 2025 111.01 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 108.77 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
28th July 2025
