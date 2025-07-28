Evrima Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Evrima, the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held at 10:30a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Company

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) burns@evrimaplc.com

Bowsprit Partners Limited (Corporate Adviser)

John Treacy / Luis Brime +44 (0) 203 833 4430