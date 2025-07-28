Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") reports that assays have been received from the laboratory for an additional five drill holes for samples from drilling at Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada.

Highlights

Assays received

High-grade antimony bearing stibnite ("Sb") assays have been returned for Drill Holes BH-25-05, BH-25-08, and BH-25-09. Drill Hole BH-25-08 returned 14.91 % Sb over 3.0 meters at a depth of 88.8 to 91.8 m including massive antimony stibnite which returned 28.76% Sb over 1.7 meters. Drill Hole BH-25-09 returned 9.85% Sb over 4.3 meters from 103.6 to 107.9 meters depth including 18.19% Sb from 104.6m to 106.4m depth. Drill Hole BH-25-05 returned 1.1% Antimony (Sb) over 14.5 meters at a depth of 108.8 to 123.3 meters (m).

Additional Drill Holes completed in Phase One Program

The low cost and efficiency of the drilling program resulted in an additional 650 meters of drilling to be completed over the budgeted 2500 meters. A total of 3150 meters was completed. The additional drill holes extended the drilled area to the southeast and intersected antimony stibnite bearing breccia in that area. Final samples have been submitted to the laboratory for assay. The antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization has been outlined in surface outcroppings over a distance of at least 300 meters to the southeast beyond the original drilling. Assays are pending and are expected for the remaining drill holes and should be received over the next three to four weeks. Additional assays will be reported as the laboratory completes the analysis, and the company receives and compiles the results.

Drilling Highlights

The location of the drill holes and surface occurrences are shown in Figure 1 below:





Figure 1: Drillhole Locations on the Bald Hill Antimony Main Zone. Note the location of drill holes BH-15-05 and the location of BH-25-08 and 09 which targeted the abandoned holes BH-25-01 and 02. Note Yellow triangles represent locations of massive stibnite on surface.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/260229_97d8178da4926984_002full.jpg

The mineralization encountered is described as consisting of massive antimony-bearing stibnite, veins and stibnite bearing breccia. The breccia contains fragments of the enclosing rocks - metasediments and metavolcanics.

On surface the vein/breccia system strikes NNW and dips vertically to steeply to the southwest. The rock unites in the area strike to the northeast with the situation that the stibnite-bearing structures cut across the surrounding units at a very oblique angle. Mineralization is surrounded by alteration consisting of sericite, quartz and carbonate.

Detailed assay results

Assay results were received for five drill holes numbered BH-25-05 to BH-25-09.

Massive antimony-bearing stibnite that was intersected in the drilling and is reflected in the assay results. High-grade Antimony was intersected in three holes reported - BH-25-05, BH-25-08, and BH-25-09.

Table 1 contains the summary of assays for drillhole BH-25-05.

Table 1: Assay values for Hole Number BH-25-05 BH-25-05 From To Sb% Length (m) 108.8 123.3 1.10 14.5 Including 108.8 111.6 3.25 2.8

Table 2 contains the details of the mineralized section in drillhole BH-25-05. Note that there are two zones of higher-grade antimony (from 108.8 m to 111.6m and 119.6m to 122.3m) separated by a zone of lower grade over a thickness of over 14 meters.

Table 2: Assay Results for Drill Hole BH-25-05 From to Length

(m) Sb

(ppm) Sb

(%) Au

(ppb) Au

(g/t) As

(ppm) As

(%) Ag

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) 108.80 109.00 0.20 > 10000 1.36 29 425 < 0.2 28 109.00 109.60 0.60 > 10000 9.70 1040 > 10000 4.54 < 0.2 26 109.60 110.60 1.00 > 10000 2.28 664 3630 < 0.2 18 110.60 111.60 1.00 7350 0.74 347 5480 < 0.2 24 111.60 112.60 1.00 224 0.02 14 137 < 0.2 27 112.60 113.60 1.00 1530 0.15 29 484 < 0.2 5 113.60 114.40 0.80 180 0.02 39 526 < 0.2 16 114.40 115.40 1.00 5690 0.57 40 3660 < 0.2 23 115.40 116.40 1.00 282 0.03 12 1810 < 0.2 11 116.40 117.40 1.00 217 0.02 70 3320 < 0.2 9 117.40 118.40 1.00 134 0.01 20 309 < 0.2 38 118.40 119.00 0.60 331 0.03 21 538 < 0.2 34 119.00 119.60 0.60 2030 0.20 80 1780 < 0.2 29 119.60 120.60 1.00 > 10000 1.80 58 6680 < 0.2 7 120.60 121.30 0.70 > 10000 1.16 98 > 10000 1.12 < 0.2 4 121.30 122.30 1.00 6820 0.68 256 3960 0.3 67 122.30 123.30 1.00 969 0.10 48 150 < 0.2 15 123.30 124.30 1.00 216 14 98 0.3 31

The assay results for drillhole BH-25-08 are contained on Table 3 below which shows the summary of assays. Note that this drill hole and drill hole number BH-25-09 were completed to intersect the mineralization where drill holes BH-25-01 and BH-25-02 failed to reach the zone as explained in the Press Release dates July 21, 2025.

Table 3: Assay Values for Hole Number BH-25-08 BH-25-08 From (m) To (m) Sb% Length (m) 88.8 91.8 14.91 3.0 Including 88.8 90.5 28.76 1.7

Table 4 contains the details of the mineralized sections for drill hole BH-25-08 with high-grade mineralization seen at a depth of 88.8 to 91.8 meters. Note one meter of 34% antimony reflecting massive stibnite mineralization.

Table 4: Assay Results for Drill Hole BH-25-08 From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Sb

(ppm) Sb

(%) Au

(ppb) Au

(g/t) As

(ppm) As

(%) Ag

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) 88.80 89.50 0.70 > 10000 14.9 890 2330 0.3 20 89.50 90.50 1.00 > 10000 34.0 920 433 1 20 90.50 90.83 0.33 389 0.04 244 > 10000 3.36 < 0.2 25 90.83 91.80 0.97 2820 0.28 104 > 10000 1.04 < 0.2 22

The assay results for drillhole BH-25-09 are contained on Table 5 below which shows the summary of assays.

Table 5: Assay Values for Hole Number BH-25-09 BH-25-09 From To Sb% Length (m) 103.6 107.9 9.85 4.3 Including 104.6 106.4 18.19 1.8

Table 6 contains the details of the mineralized sections for drill hole BH-25-09 with high-grade mineralization seen at a depth of 103.6 to 106.4 meters. Note this drillhole has elevated gold in the antimony bearing zone (0.15 g/t Au average) compared to the other two sets of assays.

Table 6: Assay Results for Drill Hole BH-25-09 From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Sb

(ppm) Sb

(%) Au

(ppb) Au

(g/t) As

(ppm) As

(%) Ag

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) 103.60 104.60 1.00 > 10000 2.12 11 131 < 0.2 23 104.60 105.40 0.80 > 10000 21.3 1920 426 0.5 22 105.40 106.40 1.00 > 10000 15.7 2060 1260 < 0.2 15 106.40 107.00 0.60 > 10000 3.51 949 > 10000 1.82 < 0.2 12 107.00 107.90 0.90 > 10000 5.97 871 7450 < 0.2 15

The measured drill hole intersections may not represent true widths which have not yet been accurately determined but are estimated to be between 75% and 80% of the intersected lengths.

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp stated: "We are very pleased with the assays returned for these drillholes We are anxiously awaiting the next batch of assays. I have visited the project and examined the sections of massive antimony stibnite in the drill holes. It is easy to see the mineralization when encountered in the drilling and anticipate excellent assay results. As the drilling progressed batches of samples were submitted to the laboratory on a regular basis, which will mean a continuous flow of results over the next few weeks.

The results obtained in these first samples have increased our confidence in the validity of the previous drilling results and will assist in establishing the drill hole density we will need for a Mineral Resource. We will be working with consultants once all the results are obtained to discuss the appropriate drill density for a resource calculation."

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights from Past exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500 m. long

Widths average over 3 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1

Potential to expand based on additional known targets

The Bald Hill Antimony Property

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. There is over 5400 meters of drill core from past exploration available for examination in the Sussex office of the New Brunswick Geological Survey. A total of 25 drillholes totaling over 5400 m have been completed on the property.

The deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in previous drilling including the discovery Hole DDH08-03 which intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored.

The exploration plan in 2025 was to complete at least 2,500 meters of diamond drilling to explore the known mineralized zone, extend the mineralization to the north and south and down dip and expand parallel veins discovered in the past. In fact over 3100 meters were copleted. It is hoped that the planned drilling programs will allow us to calculate a Maiden Resource by the end of the year. An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 20101, identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4% and 5% antimony (Sb)1). - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. NQ drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Fredericton lab by staff of ATMY. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Result over the detection limits were rerun using assay techniques.

Antimony Resources conducted a comprehensive QA/QC program for the analysis comprising approximately 20% for each batch including: one sample of certified reference material, one sample duplicate of split core, one pulp duplicate taken at the lab and one blank sample for each batch of 25 samples.

The Laboratory also completed QA/QC procedures including duplicates, method blanks and standards. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

1 NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA prepared by: Conestoga-Rovers & Associates MAY 2010 REF. NO. 070813 (1)

