

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP), an electric and natural gas delivery company, said on Monday that it intends to offer $900 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private placement.



In addition, the company plans to grant the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase up to an additional $100 million of convertible notes.



The convertible notes will mature on August 1, 2028, unless earlier converted or repurchased.



CenterPoint intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of a portion of its debt.



CNP was down by 3.44 percent at $37.05 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



