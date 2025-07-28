Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced its offering of the Beechcraft M-346N jet as a "ready-now" solution from an iconic American company for the U.S. Navy Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) program. The U.S. Navy has released several Requests for Information related to an upcoming Request for Proposals for a new aircraft for the UJTS program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728874218/en/

Ready Now Beechcraft M-346N

Textron Aviation Defense and Leonardo have entered into a teaming agreement to work together to meet the Navy's requirements for its new jet trainer. The Beechcraft M-346N is part of a proven integrated training system based on the original M-346 aircraft developed by Leonardo. More than 100 Leonardo M-346 aircraft are already meeting the demanding student pilot training needs for 4th and 5th generation air forces worldwide, including at Italy's globally renowned International Flight Training School (IFTS).

"With our heritage deeply rooted in the strength and reliability of American manufacturing, the Beechcraft M-346N joins a proud lineup of aircraft built on 95 years of aviation excellence," said Travis Tyler, president and CEO, Textron Aviation Defense. "The aircraft can be the cornerstone for the Navy's future of undergraduate jet training, combining operationally-proven performance with cutting-edge technologies."

Textron Aviation Defense, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, manufactures Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft for military missions around the world. Since World War II, militaries have relied on these iconic brands for high-performance training and tactical aircraft.

About the Beechcraft M-346N

The Beechcraft M-346N a twin-engine, tandem-seat aircraft with fully digital flight controls and avionics is equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system with quadruple redundancy, a cutting-edge human-machine interface with Head-Up Display and Large Area Display in each cockpit, hands on throttle and stick (HOTAS) controls and innovative safety features such as the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto-GCAS).

Fitted with two Honeywell F124-GA-200 turbofan engines, the M-346N delivers an inherently high level of safety along with impressive performance, including a maximum cruise speed of more than 590 knots and a service ceiling of 45,000 ft.

The aircraft's advanced aerodynamic design enables exceptional maneuverability and energy management, while the elevated rear cockpit gives instructors excellent visibility in all phases of flight. The result is a trainer that effectively bridges basic instruction and the high-performance world of carrier-based fighter operations.

Advanced integrated training: A complete ecosystem

The comprehensive M-346N integrated training ecosystem, which has been validated and continuously improved through the global operational experience of the M-346 integrated training system, is poised to provide the Navy with a complete solution that enhances student readiness and operational effectiveness while reducing training costs and risks.

The Beechcraft M-346N leverages the operationally-proven Embedded Training System avionics suite for basic to advanced tactical training emulating sensors, weapons and Computer Generated Forces. This enables students to interact in real-time through a Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) training architecture that links aircraft in flight (Live), simulators (Virtual) and computer-generated friendly and adversary forces (Constructive). The innovative system also features adaptive training powered by Artificial Intelligence which continuously analyzes student pilot performance data to personalize learning paths, automate evaluations and tailor instruction to individual strengths and areas for improvement.

Together with its full spectrum of high-fidelity ground-based training devices comprising simulators, computer training devices, mission planning management tools and a carrier-based LVC environment the Beechcraft M-346N offers a complete solution for training the next generation of Navy and Marine Corps aviators.

About Textron Aviation Defense LLC

With a legacy of thousands of proven Beechcraft and Cessna Integrated Training Systems produced and missionized in America's Heartland since WWII, military customers turn to Textron Aviation Defense when they need airborne solutions for their critical missions. Provider of the world's foremost military flight trainer, Textron Aviation Defense equips militaries worldwide and leads in low acquisition, sustainment and training costs. The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft has logged more than 5 million hours across two NATO military flight schools and fourteen countries since 2001. Textron Aviation Defense is a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops and high-performance pistons, to special missions, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com specialmissions.txtav.com defense.txtav.com scorpion.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO and Textron Systems.

For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that the U.S. Navy does not choose the Beechcraft M-346N for the UJTS program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728874218/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Rachel Williams

+1. 316.517.5653

rawilliams@txtav.com

txtav.com