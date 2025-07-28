Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jul-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
28 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  28 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         32,442 
 
Highest price paid per share:            139.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             135.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    136.8296p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,152,934 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,152,934) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      136.8296p                       32,442

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
583             139.40          08:37:03         00346487140TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              139.20          09:09:10         00346520175TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             139.20          09:10:44         00346521657TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             139.20          09:10:55         00346521821TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             139.00          09:10:55         00346521822TRLO1     XLON 
 
2527             139.20          09:10:55         00346521823TRLO1     XLON 
 
758             139.20          09:10:55         00346521824TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             138.60          09:20:04         00346529351TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             138.40          09:21:34         00346530474TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             138.40          09:21:34         00346530475TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             138.40          09:25:01         00346535341TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             138.60          10:18:21         00346583154TRLO1     XLON 
 
390             138.60          10:22:02         00346587665TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             138.60          10:22:02         00346587666TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             138.40          10:23:24         00346588955TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             138.20          11:01:18         00346624857TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             138.00          11:02:43         00346624922TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             137.80          11:18:34         00346625346TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             137.40          11:31:26         00346625874TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             137.00          11:39:42         00346626167TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              137.20          11:39:42         00346626168TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             137.40          11:39:42         00346626169TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             137.40          11:39:42         00346626170TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             137.40          11:39:42         00346626171TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             137.40          11:39:42         00346626172TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             137.20          12:52:00         00346627958TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             137.00          12:52:00         00346627959TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             137.00          12:52:00         00346627960TRLO1     XLON 
 
41              137.00          13:14:34         00346628477TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             137.00          13:14:34         00346628478TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             137.00          13:22:05         00346628605TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             137.00          13:25:01         00346628641TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             136.80          13:25:07         00346628643TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             137.00          13:25:27         00346628651TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             137.00          13:25:27         00346628652TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             136.80          13:25:27         00346628653TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             136.60          13:25:27         00346628654TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             136.60          13:28:05         00346628698TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             136.40          13:59:33         00346629402TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             136.20          14:07:49         00346629553TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             135.80          14:20:11         00346629915TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              135.80          14:20:11         00346629916TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              135.80          14:20:11         00346629917TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             135.80          14:20:11         00346629918TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             135.60          14:31:27         00346630337TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             135.00          14:54:46         00346631203TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             135.80          14:55:15         00346631216TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             135.80          14:55:15         00346631217TRLO1     XLON 
 
1736             135.40          14:55:15         00346631219TRLO1     XLON 
 
330             135.40          14:55:15         00346631220TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             135.40          15:16:12         00346632137TRLO1     XLON 
 
1160             135.40          15:16:12         00346632138TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             135.40          15:16:12         00346632139TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             135.40          15:16:12         00346632140TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             135.40          15:16:12         00346632141TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             135.40          15:24:44         00346632748TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             135.40          15:34:39         00346633272TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              135.40          15:34:39         00346633273TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             135.40          15:38:12         00346633495TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             135.40          15:38:12         00346633496TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              135.40          15:38:12         00346633497TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             135.40          15:38:12         00346633498TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             135.40          15:50:05         00346634061TRLO1     XLON 
 
772             135.40          15:50:05         00346634062TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             135.40          15:50:05         00346634063TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             135.40          15:50:05         00346634064TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             135.40          15:50:05         00346634065TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             135.60          16:14:50         00346635330TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             135.60          16:14:50         00346635331TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             135.60          16:14:50         00346635332TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  397189 
EQS News ID:  2175618 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2175618&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
