Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jul-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 28 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 32,442 Highest price paid per share: 139.40p Lowest price paid per share: 135.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 136.8296p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,152,934 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,152,934) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 136.8296p 32,442

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 583 139.40 08:37:03 00346487140TRLO1 XLON 18 139.20 09:09:10 00346520175TRLO1 XLON 550 139.20 09:10:44 00346521657TRLO1 XLON 182 139.20 09:10:55 00346521821TRLO1 XLON 555 139.00 09:10:55 00346521822TRLO1 XLON 2527 139.20 09:10:55 00346521823TRLO1 XLON 758 139.20 09:10:55 00346521824TRLO1 XLON 544 138.60 09:20:04 00346529351TRLO1 XLON 438 138.40 09:21:34 00346530474TRLO1 XLON 127 138.40 09:21:34 00346530475TRLO1 XLON 300 138.40 09:25:01 00346535341TRLO1 XLON 572 138.60 10:18:21 00346583154TRLO1 XLON 390 138.60 10:22:02 00346587665TRLO1 XLON 178 138.60 10:22:02 00346587666TRLO1 XLON 567 138.40 10:23:24 00346588955TRLO1 XLON 550 138.20 11:01:18 00346624857TRLO1 XLON 577 138.00 11:02:43 00346624922TRLO1 XLON 543 137.80 11:18:34 00346625346TRLO1 XLON 582 137.40 11:31:26 00346625874TRLO1 XLON 544 137.00 11:39:42 00346626167TRLO1 XLON 68 137.20 11:39:42 00346626168TRLO1 XLON 145 137.40 11:39:42 00346626169TRLO1 XLON 181 137.40 11:39:42 00346626170TRLO1 XLON 178 137.40 11:39:42 00346626171TRLO1 XLON 204 137.40 11:39:42 00346626172TRLO1 XLON 128 137.20 12:52:00 00346627958TRLO1 XLON 166 137.00 12:52:00 00346627959TRLO1 XLON 373 137.00 12:52:00 00346627960TRLO1 XLON 41 137.00 13:14:34 00346628477TRLO1 XLON 164 137.00 13:14:34 00346628478TRLO1 XLON 540 137.00 13:22:05 00346628605TRLO1 XLON 536 137.00 13:25:01 00346628641TRLO1 XLON 572 136.80 13:25:07 00346628643TRLO1 XLON 520 137.00 13:25:27 00346628651TRLO1 XLON 186 137.00 13:25:27 00346628652TRLO1 XLON 576 136.80 13:25:27 00346628653TRLO1 XLON 478 136.60 13:25:27 00346628654TRLO1 XLON 582 136.60 13:28:05 00346628698TRLO1 XLON 573 136.40 13:59:33 00346629402TRLO1 XLON 584 136.20 14:07:49 00346629553TRLO1 XLON 405 135.80 14:20:11 00346629915TRLO1 XLON 49 135.80 14:20:11 00346629916TRLO1 XLON 83 135.80 14:20:11 00346629917TRLO1 XLON 405 135.80 14:20:11 00346629918TRLO1 XLON 584 135.60 14:31:27 00346630337TRLO1 XLON 580 135.00 14:54:46 00346631203TRLO1 XLON 564 135.80 14:55:15 00346631216TRLO1 XLON 564 135.80 14:55:15 00346631217TRLO1 XLON 1736 135.40 14:55:15 00346631219TRLO1 XLON 330 135.40 14:55:15 00346631220TRLO1 XLON 579 135.40 15:16:12 00346632137TRLO1 XLON 1160 135.40 15:16:12 00346632138TRLO1 XLON 579 135.40 15:16:12 00346632139TRLO1 XLON 580 135.40 15:16:12 00346632140TRLO1 XLON 580 135.40 15:16:12 00346632141TRLO1 XLON 551 135.40 15:24:44 00346632748TRLO1 XLON 608 135.40 15:34:39 00346633272TRLO1 XLON 2 135.40 15:34:39 00346633273TRLO1 XLON 249 135.40 15:38:12 00346633495TRLO1 XLON 277 135.40 15:38:12 00346633496TRLO1 XLON 9 135.40 15:38:12 00346633497TRLO1 XLON 363 135.40 15:38:12 00346633498TRLO1 XLON 298 135.40 15:50:05 00346634061TRLO1 XLON 772 135.40 15:50:05 00346634062TRLO1 XLON 534 135.40 15:50:05 00346634063TRLO1 XLON 535 135.40 15:50:05 00346634064TRLO1 XLON 535 135.40 15:50:05 00346634065TRLO1 XLON 420 135.60 16:14:50 00346635330TRLO1 XLON 315 135.60 16:14:50 00346635331TRLO1 XLON 316 135.60 16:14:50 00346635332TRLO1 XLON

