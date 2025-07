Oxford Instruments Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc ("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Richard Tyson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Instruments plc, will stand down as a non-executive director of Videndum plc on 31 July 2025.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393200