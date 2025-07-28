Oxford Instruments Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
28 July 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
Annual General Meeting 2025 Results
The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 28 July 2025 at 11am.
All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).
The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Total votes cast (excluding withheld)
% of issued share capital voted
Votes withheld
1. To receive and adopt the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements
47,790,599
99.99
208
0.01
47,790,807
82.43%
98,177
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
47,389,001
99.32
323,788
0.68
47,712,789
82.29%
176,195
3. To declare a final dividend
47,887,605
99.99
188
0.01
47,887,793
82.59%
1,191
4. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company
44,800,662
94.00
2,861,614
6.00
47,662,276
82.21%
226,708
5. To re-elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company
47,882,182
99.99
3,648
0.01
47,885,830
82.59%
3,154
6. To elect Paul Fry as a director of the Company
47,880,968
99.99
4,862
0.01
47,885,830
82.59%
3,154
7. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company
46,963,764
98.08
919,706
1.92
47,883,470
82.59%
5,514
8. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company
47,015,265
98.19
868,345
1.81
47,883,610
82.59%
5,374
9. To re-elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company
47,015,663
98.19
867,543
1.81
47,883,206
82.59%
5,778
10. To elect Rowena Innocent as a director of the Company
47,423,205
99.04
460,001
0.96
47,883,206
82.59%
5,778
11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company
47,879,893
99.99
4,373
0.01
47,884,266
82.59%
4,718
12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration
47,886,516
99.99
363
0.01
47,886,879
82.59%
2,105
13. To authorise political donations and expenditure
47,654,460
99.52
231,778
0.48
47,886,238
82.59%
2,746
14. To authorise the Board to allot shares
44,014,062
91.92
3,871,039
8.08
47,885,101
82.59%
3,883
15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights *
46,817,926
97.77
1,068,237
2.23
47,886,283
82.59%
2,701
16. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment *
46,052,517
96.17
1,833,646
3.83
47,886,163
82.59%
2,821
17. To authorise the purchase of own shares *
47,875,754
99.98
8,944
0.02
47,884,698
82.59%
4,286
18. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice *
47,399,080
98.98
487,687
1.02
47,886,767
82.59%
2,217
* Indicates a special resolution.
For all resolutions, as at close of business on 24 July 2025, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,847,883 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.
Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chair's discretion.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.
LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Louise Meads
Company Secretary
louise.meads@oxinst.com