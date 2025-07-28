Oxford Instruments Plc - Result of AGM

Anzeige
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
28.07.25 | 17:05
22,000 Euro
-1,79 % -0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
28.07.2025 16:48 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

28 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2025 Results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 28 July 2025 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Total votes cast (excluding withheld)

% of issued share capital voted

Votes withheld

1. To receive and adopt the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements

47,790,599

99.99

208

0.01

47,790,807

82.43%

98,177

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

47,389,001

99.32

323,788

0.68

47,712,789

82.29%

176,195

3. To declare a final dividend

47,887,605

99.99

188

0.01

47,887,793

82.59%

1,191

4. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company

44,800,662

94.00

2,861,614

6.00

47,662,276

82.21%

226,708

5. To re-elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company

47,882,182

99.99

3,648

0.01

47,885,830

82.59%

3,154

6. To elect Paul Fry as a director of the Company

47,880,968

99.99

4,862

0.01

47,885,830

82.59%

3,154

7. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company

46,963,764

98.08

919,706

1.92

47,883,470

82.59%

5,514

8. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company

47,015,265

98.19

868,345

1.81

47,883,610

82.59%

5,374

9. To re-elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company

47,015,663

98.19

867,543

1.81

47,883,206

82.59%

5,778

10. To elect Rowena Innocent as a director of the Company

47,423,205

99.04

460,001

0.96

47,883,206

82.59%

5,778

11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company

47,879,893

99.99

4,373

0.01

47,884,266

82.59%

4,718

12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration

47,886,516

99.99

363

0.01

47,886,879

82.59%

2,105

13. To authorise political donations and expenditure

47,654,460

99.52

231,778

0.48

47,886,238

82.59%

2,746

14. To authorise the Board to allot shares

44,014,062

91.92

3,871,039

8.08

47,885,101

82.59%

3,883

15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights *

46,817,926

97.77

1,068,237

2.23

47,886,283

82.59%

2,701

16. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment *

46,052,517

96.17

1,833,646

3.83

47,886,163

82.59%

2,821

17. To authorise the purchase of own shares *

47,875,754

99.98

8,944

0.02

47,884,698

82.59%

4,286

18. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice *

47,399,080

98.98

487,687

1.02

47,886,767

82.59%

2,217

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 24 July 2025, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,847,883 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chair's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


