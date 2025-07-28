Oxford Instruments Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

28 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2025 Results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 28 July 2025 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Total votes cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted Votes withheld 1. To receive and adopt the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements 47,790,599 99.99 208 0.01 47,790,807 82.43% 98,177 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 47,389,001 99.32 323,788 0.68 47,712,789 82.29% 176,195 3. To declare a final dividend 47,887,605 99.99 188 0.01 47,887,793 82.59% 1,191 4. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company 44,800,662 94.00 2,861,614 6.00 47,662,276 82.21% 226,708 5. To re-elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company 47,882,182 99.99 3,648 0.01 47,885,830 82.59% 3,154 6. To elect Paul Fry as a director of the Company 47,880,968 99.99 4,862 0.01 47,885,830 82.59% 3,154 7. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company 46,963,764 98.08 919,706 1.92 47,883,470 82.59% 5,514 8. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company 47,015,265 98.19 868,345 1.81 47,883,610 82.59% 5,374 9. To re-elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company 47,015,663 98.19 867,543 1.81 47,883,206 82.59% 5,778 10. To elect Rowena Innocent as a director of the Company 47,423,205 99.04 460,001 0.96 47,883,206 82.59% 5,778 11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company 47,879,893 99.99 4,373 0.01 47,884,266 82.59% 4,718 12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration 47,886,516 99.99 363 0.01 47,886,879 82.59% 2,105 13. To authorise political donations and expenditure 47,654,460 99.52 231,778 0.48 47,886,238 82.59% 2,746 14. To authorise the Board to allot shares 44,014,062 91.92 3,871,039 8.08 47,885,101 82.59% 3,883 15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights * 46,817,926 97.77 1,068,237 2.23 47,886,283 82.59% 2,701 16. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment * 46,052,517 96.17 1,833,646 3.83 47,886,163 82.59% 2,821 17. To authorise the purchase of own shares * 47,875,754 99.98 8,944 0.02 47,884,698 82.59% 4,286 18. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice * 47,399,080 98.98 487,687 1.02 47,886,767 82.59% 2,217

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 24 July 2025, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,847,883 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chair's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com