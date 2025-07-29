

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (KOTMF, KOTMY, 7276.T), a Japanese company that primarily manufactures and distributes automotive lighting equipment, on Tuesday announced that profit attributable to the owner of the parent increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter, profit attributable to the owner of the parent increased to 10.12 billion yen from 7.30 billion yen in the same period last year.



Net income per share was 35.71 yen versus 23.86 yen last year.



Operating profit climbed to 11.91 billion yen from 9.05 billion yen in the previous year.



Net sales jumped to 219.73 billion yen from 229.77 billion yen in the last year.



Koito Manufacturing closed trading 2.79% higher at JPY 1,934 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



