

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yakult Honsha Company, Limited. (YKH.F), a Japanese beverages company, on Tuesday registered a decline in earnings and sales for the first quarter, reflecting concerns over global economic trends, inflation, and others.



The company said: 'In the first quarter, the Japanese economy remained susceptible to downward risks due to concerns about the directions of overseas economies and to the impacts of price increases and other factors.'



For the three-month period to June 30, Yakult Honsha recorded a net income of 11.597 billion yen, or 39.36 yen per basic share, less than 14.089 billion yen, or 46.48 yen per basic share, in the same period last year.



Profit before income taxes declined to 18.638 billion yen from last year's 24.284 billion yen. Ordinary profit stood at 17.190 billion yen as against the prior year's 22.288 billion yen. Operating profit was 10.906 billion yen, compared with 16.098 billion yen in 2024.



Yakult Honsha posted sales of 116.586 billion yen, down from 122.644 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Yakult Honsha has revised down its first half and annual guidance.



For the first half, the company now expects net income of 23.500 billion yen, compared with the earlier outlook of 26 billion yen. Sales are now anticipated to be 246.500 billion yen against the prior guidance of 252 billion yen.



For the full year to March 31, 2026, Yakult Honsha now projects a net profit of 45.500 billion yen, less than the previous outlook of 49 billion yen. The company now anticipates sales of 495 billion yen against 506 billion yen previously.



For the full year to March 31, 2025, the firm had posted a net income of 45.533 billion yen on sales of 499.683 billion yen.



For the full year to March 31, 2026, the firm still aims to pay a total dividend of 66 yen per share, up from last year's 64 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News