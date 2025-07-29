

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SCSK Corporation (SCSKF), an information technology company, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 19.846 billion yen for the first quarter, 49.6% higher than the previous year's 13.266 billion yen, primarily helped by growth in sales.



Operating profit increased to 20.111 billion yen from 12.914 billion yen last year.



Net profit was 13.416 billion yen or 42.93 yen per share, more than 40% up from 9.222 billion yen or 29.52 yen per share a year ago.



Net sales for the quarter grew 44.8% to 177.474 billion yen from 122.543 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, SCSK expects net sales to increase 32.5% from last year to 790 billion yen. Net profit is expected to grow 41% to 63.5 billion yen with basic EPS of 203.17 yen.



