PR Newswire
29.07.2025 10:36 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc confirms that Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer, exercised options arising from a Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award granted 10 March 2023 and a Restricted Share Plan award granted on 20 December 2023. The details are as follows:

Deferred Share Bonus Plan

10,260 ordinary 0.1p shares were exercised and 4,925 sold to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities. The shares were sold at a price of £7.84 per share.

Restricted Share Plan

10,733 ordinary 0.1p shares were exercised and 5,152 sold to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities. The shares were sold at a price of £7.74 per share.

Following these transactions, Ruaridh has a beneficial shareholding of 12,282 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Amy Murphy, Head of PR

Press@Rightmove.co.uk

Carolyn Pollard

Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk


NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ruaridh Hook

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Exercise of nil cost options and

  1. Sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 10/03/2023 to fund tax and NI liability.
  2. Acquisition of remaining shares under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan at nil cost.
  3. Sale of Restricted Shares awarded on 20/12/2023 to fund tax and NI liability.
  4. Acquisition of remaining shares under the Restricted Share Plan at nil cost.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

1.

GBP 7.838225

4,925

GBP 38,603.26

2.

GBP nil

5,335

GBP nil

3.

GBP 7.741449

5,152

GBP 39,883.95

4.

GBP nil

5,581

GBP nil

d)

Aggregated information:

Price

Total

Total

(1+3) GBP 7.788748

(2+4) GBP nil

10,077

10,916

GBP 78,487.21

GBP nil

e)

Date of transaction

25 July 2025

f)

Place of transaction

1. and 3. London Stock Exchange (XLON)

2. and 4. Outside of a trading venue


