Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc confirms that Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer, exercised options arising from a Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award granted 10 March 2023 and a Restricted Share Plan award granted on 20 December 2023. The details are as follows:

Deferred Share Bonus Plan

10,260 ordinary 0.1p shares were exercised and 4,925 sold to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities. The shares were sold at a price of £7.84 per share.

Restricted Share Plan

10,733 ordinary 0.1p shares were exercised and 5,152 sold to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities. The shares were sold at a price of £7.74 per share.

Following these transactions, Ruaridh has a beneficial shareholding of 12,282 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Amy Murphy, Head of PR

Press@Rightmove.co.uk

Carolyn Pollard

Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk



NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES