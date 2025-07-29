Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
29 July 2025
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Rightmove plc confirms that Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer, exercised options arising from a Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award granted 10 March 2023 and a Restricted Share Plan award granted on 20 December 2023. The details are as follows:
Deferred Share Bonus Plan
10,260 ordinary 0.1p shares were exercised and 4,925 sold to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities. The shares were sold at a price of £7.84 per share.
Restricted Share Plan
10,733 ordinary 0.1p shares were exercised and 5,152 sold to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities. The shares were sold at a price of £7.74 per share.
Following these transactions, Ruaridh has a beneficial shareholding of 12,282 shares.
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Amy Murphy, Head of PR
Press@Rightmove.co.uk
Carolyn Pollard
Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ruaridh Hook
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Exercise of nil cost options and
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
1.
GBP 7.838225
4,925
GBP 38,603.26
2.
GBP nil
5,335
GBP nil
3.
GBP 7.741449
5,152
GBP 39,883.95
4.
GBP nil
5,581
GBP nil
d)
Aggregated information:
Price
Total
Total
(1+3) GBP 7.788748
(2+4) GBP nil
10,077
10,916
GBP 78,487.21
GBP nil
e)
Date of transaction
25 July 2025
f)
Place of transaction
1. and 3. London Stock Exchange (XLON)
2. and 4. Outside of a trading venue