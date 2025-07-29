Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
29 July 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 794.999p. The highest price paid per share was 801.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 790.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,580,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,717,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
196
793.000
16:08:06
521
793.200
16:06:24
735
793.600
16:06:23
98
792.800
16:03:53
549
792.000
15:59:42
151
793.000
15:56:56
399
793.000
15:56:56
458
793.600
15:52:03
476
793.600
15:48:02
501
793.800
15:44:12
546
794.800
15:38:42
552
795.200
15:35:03
467
795.400
15:35:03
507
794.400
15:28:09
208
794.400
15:25:34
352
794.400
15:25:34
498
793.200
15:18:20
533
794.400
15:14:36
24
791.800
15:10:26
458
791.800
15:10:26
500
792.800
15:08:35
518
793.200
15:00:36
489
794.800
14:59:04
479
795.000
14:55:26
478
796.400
14:52:25
380
796.400
14:52:25
545
796.400
14:52:25
153
796.400
14:52:25
514
795.200
14:43:05
567
795.600
14:37:46
537
795.200
14:33:39
527
795.000
14:30:05
514
795.600
14:26:09
503
796.600
14:15:02
498
797.200
14:08:34
555
797.000
14:03:11
503
794.200
13:53:03
498
794.400
13:43:56
353
795.000
13:34:36
146
795.000
13:34:36
476
795.000
13:29:52
546
795.600
13:19:04
471
796.200
13:10:32
490
795.800
12:57:00
537
794.400
12:49:34
449
793.200
12:39:49
103
793.200
12:39:49
472
793.800
12:28:06
567
794.000
12:16:11
490
793.200
12:10:57
92
792.400
12:02:07
191
792.400
12:02:07
559
792.400
11:50:25
461
792.200
11:41:46
508
794.400
11:32:23
524
794.200
11:23:39
524
793.600
11:17:11
508
793.600
11:12:01
8
794.200
10:59:56
523
794.200
10:59:48
486
794.200
10:50:22
557
796.200
10:45:14
507
795.600
10:35:40
530
795.800
10:28:27
467
796.400
10:19:06
342
796.400
10:15:42
122
796.400
10:15:42
560
796.000
10:13:27
562
796.200
10:03:24
505
795.200
10:00:59
477
795.800
09:59:32
494
794.400
09:53:01
540
794.800
09:49:15
548
794.400
09:47:45
538
794.400
09:46:29
541
795.000
09:46:29
1963
795.000
09:46:02
183
794.400
09:45:40
331
794.400
09:45:40
572
796.400
09:44:15
501
797.800
09:42:52
558
799.800
09:42:51
553
800.200
09:22:38
564
801.000
09:22:31
544
801.000
09:22:31
549
797.400
09:05:12
494
797.200
09:02:16
513
794.400
08:53:08
363
795.000
08:51:38
173
795.000
08:51:38
828
795.200
08:50:34
720
795.600
08:49:46
271
795.600
08:49:26
417
795.000
08:49:13
500
794.600
08:48:32
539
793.800
08:48:02
468
795.600
08:44:04
554
795.800
08:33:42
511
796.200
08:33:30
559
795.400
08:30:57
492
796.400
08:30:56
161
793.800
08:21:40
127
793.800
08:21:40
185
793.800
08:21:40
529
795.000
08:19:12
462
790.800
08:12:30
502
792.800
08:09:21
552
790.600
08:03:50
1
790.400
08:01:21