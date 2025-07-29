Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 17:38
9,200 Euro
-0,54 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1009,30018:46
9,2009,25018:42
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 18:00 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 794.999p. The highest price paid per share was 801.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 790.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,580,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,717,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

196

793.000

16:08:06

521

793.200

16:06:24

735

793.600

16:06:23

98

792.800

16:03:53

549

792.000

15:59:42

151

793.000

15:56:56

399

793.000

15:56:56

458

793.600

15:52:03

476

793.600

15:48:02

501

793.800

15:44:12

546

794.800

15:38:42

552

795.200

15:35:03

467

795.400

15:35:03

507

794.400

15:28:09

208

794.400

15:25:34

352

794.400

15:25:34

498

793.200

15:18:20

533

794.400

15:14:36

24

791.800

15:10:26

458

791.800

15:10:26

500

792.800

15:08:35

518

793.200

15:00:36

489

794.800

14:59:04

479

795.000

14:55:26

478

796.400

14:52:25

380

796.400

14:52:25

545

796.400

14:52:25

153

796.400

14:52:25

514

795.200

14:43:05

567

795.600

14:37:46

537

795.200

14:33:39

527

795.000

14:30:05

514

795.600

14:26:09

503

796.600

14:15:02

498

797.200

14:08:34

555

797.000

14:03:11

503

794.200

13:53:03

498

794.400

13:43:56

353

795.000

13:34:36

146

795.000

13:34:36

476

795.000

13:29:52

546

795.600

13:19:04

471

796.200

13:10:32

490

795.800

12:57:00

537

794.400

12:49:34

449

793.200

12:39:49

103

793.200

12:39:49

472

793.800

12:28:06

567

794.000

12:16:11

490

793.200

12:10:57

92

792.400

12:02:07

191

792.400

12:02:07

559

792.400

11:50:25

461

792.200

11:41:46

508

794.400

11:32:23

524

794.200

11:23:39

524

793.600

11:17:11

508

793.600

11:12:01

8

794.200

10:59:56

523

794.200

10:59:48

486

794.200

10:50:22

557

796.200

10:45:14

507

795.600

10:35:40

530

795.800

10:28:27

467

796.400

10:19:06

342

796.400

10:15:42

122

796.400

10:15:42

560

796.000

10:13:27

562

796.200

10:03:24

505

795.200

10:00:59

477

795.800

09:59:32

494

794.400

09:53:01

540

794.800

09:49:15

548

794.400

09:47:45

538

794.400

09:46:29

541

795.000

09:46:29

1963

795.000

09:46:02

183

794.400

09:45:40

331

794.400

09:45:40

572

796.400

09:44:15

501

797.800

09:42:52

558

799.800

09:42:51

553

800.200

09:22:38

564

801.000

09:22:31

544

801.000

09:22:31

549

797.400

09:05:12

494

797.200

09:02:16

513

794.400

08:53:08

363

795.000

08:51:38

173

795.000

08:51:38

828

795.200

08:50:34

720

795.600

08:49:46

271

795.600

08:49:26

417

795.000

08:49:13

500

794.600

08:48:32

539

793.800

08:48:02

468

795.600

08:44:04

554

795.800

08:33:42

511

796.200

08:33:30

559

795.400

08:30:57

492

796.400

08:30:56

161

793.800

08:21:40

127

793.800

08:21:40

185

793.800

08:21:40

529

795.000

08:19:12

462

790.800

08:12:30

502

792.800

08:09:21

552

790.600

08:03:50

1

790.400

08:01:21


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.