The event will equip B2B marketing and sales leaders with actionable insights to navigate shifting buying behaviours, harness AI, and accelerate revenue transformation

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit EMEA 2025, which will take place in London and digitally on 6-8 October 2025. B2B leaders are facing a pivotal moment amidst shifting buyer demands, rising AI influence, economic uncertainty, and evolving global regulations.

At B2B Summit EMEA, leaders will learn how to adapt their marketing, sales, and customer success strategies to address these dynamic changes. The event will focus on aligning cross-functional teams around customer needs, exploring generative AI's impact on go-to-market strategies, and showcasing innovations that redefine the buying experience.

Noteworthy keynotes include:

Introducing Buying Networks: Your Buyers' New Reality. In this keynote, leaders will learn how generative AI and new information sources are reshaping the B2B buying process, increasing decision-making speed, and influencing larger buying groups, while also mastering strategies to address buyer dissatisfaction and complexity effectively.

In this keynote, leaders will learn how generative AI and new information sources are reshaping the B2B buying process, increasing decision-making speed, and influencing larger buying groups, while also mastering strategies to address buyer dissatisfaction and complexity effectively. Activate An Adaptive Growth Strategy. This keynote session will reveal how to build a successful B2B growth strategy to activate a perpetual pattern of growth.

This keynote session will reveal how to build a successful B2B growth strategy to activate a perpetual pattern of growth. The Dawn Of A New B2B Sales Supercycle. This keynote session highlights a new sales supercycle driven by AI, digitisation, and ecosystems and explores new priorities for B2B teams to thrive in a transforming market.

This keynote session highlights a new sales supercycle driven by AI, digitisation, and ecosystems and explores new priorities for B2B teams to thrive in a transforming market. Turn GenAI Possibility Into Reality. In this keynote, leaders will learn how to prepare their organisations to harness the full potential of generative AI and build a strong foundation to adapt and scale with future AI advancements.

At the event, Forrester will celebrate its B2B Return On Integration Honours and B2B Programmes Of The Year Awards winners to recognise organisations that have had outstanding achievements in marketing and sales functions to drive revenue growth. The event will also feature tailored programmes to engage attendees in hands-on learning, including the Executive Leadership Exchange, an invitation-only programme for B2B executives; the Forrester Women's Leadership Programme, focused on empowering women in leadership roles; and interactive sessions, including an AI Unleashed hackathon and immersive experience. Attendees of the B2B Summit digital experience will have access to all conference sessions, including keynotes, workshops, facilitated discussions, track sessions, and case studies.

"Everything leaders thought they knew about their customers, markets, and go-to-market strategies is undergoing a dramatic shift," said Paul Ferron, VP and research director at Forrester. "A multitude of factors from self-guided purchases, generational shifts, and AI's influence on buying to complex buying committees and declining trust are disrupting the B2B buying landscape. B2B Summit EMEA will equip leaders grappling with these challenges with the frameworks, insights, and tools needed to build trust, foster innovation, and drive sustainable revenue growth in this complex environment."

Resources:

Register for Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA 2025 before 29 August, and purchase two tickets for the price of one.

View the full agenda and speakers.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729783428/en/

Contacts:

Press:



Hannah Segvich

hsegvoch@forrester.com