

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK), a German farm and refrigeration technology company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with the Algerian government to construct an integrated dairy farm and milk powder facility in Algeria. The value of this order stands in the range of 140 million euros to 170 million euros.



The Group will provide a broad range of farm and processing equipment as well as process designs and services to the proposed facility. The construction will commence at the beginning of 2026.



Milk powder production is expected to commence in late 2027, and the plant's final capacity will amount to around 100,000 tons of milk powder a year.



This proposed site, located about 90 kilometers from the capital of Adrar province, aims to meet about 50% of the country's milk powder needs. The project will also create around 5,000 jobs.



